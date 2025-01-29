Funraise And POINT Join Forces To Revolutionize Nonprofit Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) By combining fundraising and volunteer management, Funraise and POINT are evolving how nonprofits manage supporter engagement.

- Justin Wheeler, Funraise CEO and Co-founderCOSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles, CA: Funraise , the leading nonprofit fundraising and CRM platform, announces a groundbreaking partnership with POINT 's nonprofit volunteer management software to provide a comprehensive solution for nonprofits, integrating fundraising, donor management, and volunteer coordination.The partnership between Funraise and POINT represents a significant step forward in nonprofit technology, offering organizations a seamless way to manage both their giving and volunteering experiences. By integrating Funraise's robust fundraising and CRM capabilities with POINT's innovative volunteer management tools, nonprofits will be able to streamline their operations, increase efficiency, and ultimately amplify their impact.Justin Wheeler, CEO and Co-founder of Funraise, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We're thrilled to join forces with POINT-this collaboration makes harnessing digital donor and volunteer networks easier than ever. By integrating these crucial elements of nonprofit management, we're providing the world's best organizations with the tools they need to make more impact."Madison Mikhail Bush, Founder and CEO of POINT, shared similar sentiments: "Partnering with Funraise aligns perfectly with our mission to support nonprofits in maximizing their volunteer engagement. Together, we're creating a holistic solution that will transform how nonprofits operate, allowing them to focus more on their mission and less on administrative tasks."Thanks to an innovative integration, these platforms offer features such as synchronized donor and volunteer databases and unified communication tools, allowing nonprofits to gain a comprehensive view of their supporters, whether they contribute financially, through volunteer work, or both.About Funraise: Funraise is the leading nonprofit fundraising software platform combining innovative online donation tools, donor management, and data intelligence. Founded by nonprofit professionals in 2017, Funraise continues to boost nonprofit fundraising performance and impact. Learn more at .About POINT: POINT is the leading volunteer management software designed specifically for nonprofits. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, POINT helps organizations efficiently recruit, manage, and retain volunteers, maximizing their impact in the community. To learn more, visit pointapp.Direct media inquiries to:

Erin Booker

Funraise

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.