Eplus Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HERNDON, Va., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that on February 5, 2025, it will release and host a call regarding its results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024. Earnings will be released after the closes, and management will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Date:

Time:

Audio Webcast (Live & Replay):

February 5, 2025

4:30 p.m. ET







Live Call:

(888) 596-4144 (toll-free/domestic)

(646) 968-2525 (international)





Archived Call:

(800) 770-2030 (toll-free/domestic)

(609) 800-9909 (international)





Conference ID:

5394845# (live call and replay)

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call through February 12, 2025.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,300 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit , call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED