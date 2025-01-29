Banco Itaú Chile Schedules Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results, Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTIAGO, Chile, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) announced today that it will release its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, before the opens in Santiago, on February 28, 2025.

On Monday, March 3, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. Santiago time (9:00 A.M. ET), the Company's management team will host a call to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by André Gailey, CEO; Claudia Labbé Montevecchi, Head of IR and Chief Sustainability Officer; and Matías Valenzuela Barrenechea, Head of FP&A, Capital and IR.

Conference Call Details:

Online registration:

All participants must pre-register using this link to join the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call and a registrant ID.

Webcast:

The webcast will be available through the following link:

Participants in the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. Following the event, the event will be available in the same link.

Telephone and Virtual Q&A session:

The Q&A session will be available for participants connected through the conference call and through the webcast, where attendees will be allowed to type in their questions - we will read and answer selected questions verbally.

Investor Relations – Itaú Chile

