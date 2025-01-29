Ithra's Sync Shares Insights On Digital Wellbeing At WEF

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Dhahran – Asdaf News:

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)'s Digital Wellbeing Initiative (Sync) participated in an exclusive event organized on January 23 by the World Organization Foundation (WHO Foundation), during the World Economic Forum (WEF) held between January 20 – 24 in Davos, Switzerland. The event focused on celebrating the private sector's efforts to support global health, and fostering dialogue and collaboration with strategic stakeholders from various sectors.

Attended by a diverse audience of leaders and officials, the event included a fireside chat titled“Why invest in health?” which was moderated by Anil Soni, CEO of WHO Foundation and featured prominent speakers from the pharmaceuticals, philanthropy, and technology & innovation industries.

“Technology's ability to fast-track progress and development is critically undermined if we fail to address issues that have a direct impact on our health, such as cyber bullying, and online addiction and disinformation,” she added during the session.

These sentiments were echoed by Fahad Al-Beyahi, Head of Research at Sync, while participating in the inaugural meeting of the Health Online Collective, a global initiative dedicated to cultivating a healthier digital environment. The meeting was held during WEF and brought together representatives from social media platforms, innovators in digital health and technology, among other fields.

Al-Beyahi spoke about the reasons Sync is collaborating with the WHO Foundation and the objectives of joining the Health Online Collective, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration.“No nation can tackle these issues alone; digital technologies are inherently global,” he said.

Picking up on the theme of collaboration, Al-Beyahi discussed data from Sync's Global Digital Wellbeing Index, highlighting how several nations were working toward mitigating some of technology's negative consequences, with a particular focus on what is being done to combat disinformation.“There is a lot of progress but we need to get better at sharing these learnings across borders,” he said.

