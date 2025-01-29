Rescuers Come Under Russian Drone Attack In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, January 29, in the Shostka district of the Sumy region, Russian military launched a drone attack on a site where rescuers were working, damaging a fire truck.

The Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Sumy region reported this on its page, according to Ukrinform.

“On January 29, the State Emergency Service extinguished a fire caused by an enemy strike in one of the settlements of the Shostka district. The fire took place in an open area,” the report says.

The department said that while the rescuers were working, the Russians struck again with an FPV drone.

The rescuers managed to move to a safe place, none of them were injured. The attack damaged a fire truck.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night and morning of January 29, Russian troops carried out 10 attacks on the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region.

Photo: SES