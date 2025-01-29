EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

HMS Bergbau AG remains on growth path in fiscal 2024

Corporate News of 29 January 2025 HMS Bergbau AG remains on growth path in fiscal 2024

EBITDA rises by 21.3 percent to around EUR 19.0 million according to preliminary figures

Net income for the year +5.3 percent to around EUR 13.1 million

Sales revenues +4.0 percent to around EUR 1.35 billion

Significant expansion of ship capacity and trade financing Confident about 2025: further sales revenue growth and good EBITDA development anticipated Berlin, 29 January 2025: HMS Bergbau AG (ISIN: DE0006061104, WKN: 606110), a leading independent commodity trading and marketing company based in Germany, has once again performed strongly in the 2024 financial year and convincingly delivered on its sales revenue and EBITDA forecasts. According to preliminary, unaudited figures in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB - German GAAP), sales rose by 4.0 percent from EUR 1.30 billion to around EUR 1.35 billion. The EBITDA increased disproportionately by 21.3 percent from EUR 15.66 million to around EUR 19.0 million. HMS Bergbau had forecast sales of around EUR 1.3 billion and a positive EBITDA in the low double-digit million euro range. The net income for the year ended 31 December 2024 amounted to around EUR 13.1 million, an increase of 5.3 percent over the prior-year period (EUR 12.44 million). HMS Bergbau was able to further expand its trading activities between January and December 2024, thereby cementing its strong international market position. The utilized ship capacity rose from 197 to 228 ships (+16.0 %). By expanding the tonnage traded, the company was able to counteract the slight drop in coal prices since 2023 and generate rising earnings. In addition, a major credit line in the low triple-digit million USD range was concluded with Vietcombank, one of the largest banks in Vietnam, during the reporting period. This credit line is primarily intended for the long-term financing of HMS Bergbau's trading business. HMS Bergbau currently has total credit facilities of around USD 400 million of available trade finance facilities. With its focus on emerging and developing countries, particularly in the regions India, China and ASEAN, the expansion of its trade financing lines and a strong global partner network, HMS Bergbau is excellently positioned for further growth. For the 2025 fiscal year, HMS Bergbau expects a sustained positive sales trend with a continued good EBITDA development. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), 8.8 billion tons of coal were consumed worldwide in 2024, a new all-time record. The IEA expects demand for coal to remain at a high level in the coming years. Demand will be driven in particular by the continuous growth in energy consumption in emerging and developing countries. By 2025, India alone is expected to consume more than twice as much coal as the US and the EU combined. The complete annual financial statements and the 2024 Annual Report will be available for download from the corporate website in the Investor Relations section from 30.04.2025. Following its positive business performance and excellent growth opportunities, HMS Bergbau AG is currently reviewing the possibility of issuing a new corporate bond. Against this backdrop, Montega Markets GmbH and Bankhaus Metzler have been commissioned to conduct a market sounding. The Executive Management of HMS Bergbau will make a final decision based on investor feedback and the prevailing market environment. About HMS Bergbau AG: HMS Bergbau AG, Berlin, is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies in Germany. Its core business is the international purchase and sale of raw materials such as coal products, cement, ores and fertilizers. Its customers include well-known international industrial consumers and energy traders and producers, to whom the raw materials are delivered in time and worldwide. HMS Bergbau AG, which is primarily active in Asia, Africa and Europe, also develops first-class raw material reserves. The company also provides complex transportation solutions for its customers. Founded in 1995, HMS Bergbau AG is listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

