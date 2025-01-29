SFEPD Celebrates Success Of Groundbreaking Financial Literacy Certificate Program For HBCU Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ted Daniels, SFEPD Founder & PresidentALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Society for Financial Education & Professional Development (SFEPD) proudly celebrates the remarkable success of its recently launched 8-part Financial Literacy Certificate Program, designed exclusively for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Since its inception, hundreds of students have completed the program, earning digital badge credentials that symbolize their mastery of personal finance skills and bolster their career readiness.The certificate program, an extension of the highly regarded“Mind Over Money Skills” presentations, equips participants with essential knowledge in personal finance topics, including budgeting, saving, investing, managing credit, and planning for the future. To earn their digital badge-issued through Credly, an industry-leading credentialing platform-students must complete all eight modules and achieve a minimum score of 70% on assessments. In the Fall 2024 semester alone, 2,020 students from 36 different HBCUs successfully completed the program.Empowering Students for the FutureThrough the program, students gain more than financial literacy; they develop practical skills that empower them to make informed decisions about their financial futures while enhancing their career prospects. The digital badge credentials can be shared on professional platforms like LinkedIn, signaling to employers that these students possess workforce-ready financial knowledge.A Commitment to HBCU ExcellenceThe Financial Literacy Certificate Program underscores SFEPD's ongoing commitment to supporting HBCU students, many of whom are first-generation college attendees.“This program is about more than financial education. It's about creating opportunities for students to thrive both personally and professionally,” said Ted Daniels, SFEPD Founder & President.“We're incredibly proud of the dedication these students have shown and excited to see them use these skills to build brighter futures.”Participant Feedback Highlights ImpactStudent testimonials underscore the program's transformative impact:“I wanted to express my sincere gratitude for the informative financial literacy course provided by SFEPD. I'm a first-generation student with no guidance pertaining to financial literacy or college,” said Kassidy Woodson, a student from Tennessee State University.“The course was incredibly insightful, covering essential topics that have greatly enhanced my understanding of financial management. I truly appreciate the effort and expertise that went into creating this valuable resource. I can't wait to share my knowledge with family and peers. Thank you for empowering us with the knowledge to make informed financial decisions!”“This financial literacy program was nothing short of amazing. It was both informative and innovative,” said Jania Pratt, a student from Florida Memorial University.“This definitely inspired me to save smarter and continue doing my research. This program gave me knowledge on insurance, how I should handle my family finances, and how to spend my money wisely.”Looking AheadWith its resounding success, SFEPD plans to expand the program's reach, ensuring even more HBCU students can access this valuable resource.

