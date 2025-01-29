Premier Packaging Relocates Headquarters & Production Operations To Expanded Memphis Facility To Support Growing Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ignacio Campos, CEO, Premier PackagingMEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Packaging LLC is excited to announce the relocation of its headquarters and production operations to an expanded facility at 5000 E Raines Rd, Memphis, TN. This move represents a significant investment in the company's infrastructure, enhancing its ability to deliver primary and secondary contract packaging services and comprehensive warehousing solutions to better serve the evolving needs of beverage and consumer goods manufacturers.The ~500,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility is designed to support scalable and flexible packaging operations, accommodating projects of any size or complexity-from large production runs to specialized orders. With improved processes and increased capacity, Premier Packaging continues to deliver high-quality, reliable solutions with rigorous, multi-level quality control standards that protect both products and brand reputations."Since joining Premier Packaging, I've been focused on expanding our capabilities and positioning the company for future growth," said Ignacio Campos, CEO of Premier Packaging. "With strong support from Tide Rock, our new headquarters allows us to run our operations under the same roof and better meet the increasing demand of our customers by providing enhanced service capabilities and operational efficiency, while providing a better work environment for our employees."Jason McAllister, COO, added, "Relocating our headquarters to the expanded Raines Road facility is a significant step in enhancing our operations. Our expanded space is designed to provide clean, secure, and flexible warehousing options-whether for temporary or long-term needs."Premier Packaging's expanded headquarters leverages its strategic location near major transportation hubs, ensuring faster and more cost-effective distribution to market. The company brings over 25 years of experience and proven best practices, ensuring reliability and efficiency for even the most complex or regulated packaging needs.Additional expansion initiatives will be announced in the coming months.About Premier PackagingPremier Packaging is a leading full-service contract packaging company headquartered in Memphis, TN. The company specializes in providing custom supply chain solutions, including primary and secondary packaging, warehousing, and distribution services. Premier Packaging partners with high-growth and Fortune 500 companies across the consumer goods market. For more information, visit

