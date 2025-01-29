Industry Leaders Set Out Actionable Sustainability Solutions At The Consumer Goods Forum's Sustainable Retail Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Consumer Goods Forum hosted industry leaders to discuss solutions to key sustainability and challenges at The Sustainable Retail Summit in London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From how to create profitable refill systems for food and cosmetics, to improvements to chains to tackle deforestation, hundreds of consumer goods experts from around the world came together for a series of lively discussions over the past two days at The Consumer Goods Forum's Sustainable Retail Summit (SRS). Through speeches, panel discussions and one-to-one conversations, leaders from influential global brands and retailers shared insights and aspirations for the years ahead.In a keynote discussion, Tesco's Group CEO, Ken Murphy, and Unilever's CEO, Hein Schumacher, agreed about the importance of having a clearly articulated roadmap, with costed, time-bound and defined goals along the way to 2050, including short-term commitments and plans. Murphy said:“You can't afford to lose sight of your commitments to each of your stakeholders. And the planet is very clearly integrated into those commitments.It doesn't sit alongside. It's not a nice to do.”They also discussed the importance of cooperation and working in partnership, both with other leading companies through the CGF and with small and innovative SMEs. Schumacher said:“Collaboration is key to systemic change. And you cannot achieve your goals if you don't drive systemic change.”Wai-Chan Chan, Managing Director of The Consumer Goods Forum, said:“Our world is fast-changing: we can't just keep up – we need to stay ahead. This year's SRS underscores the urgent need for dynamic efforts to make an impact for better lives through better business. We've already seen strong momentum and progress through our Coalitions on key challenges like net zero, deforestation and plastic waste. We need to future-proof our industry by continuing to adapt to consumers' need, policy change and the latest technology. We are all in this together and collaboration is the key to driving solutions.”With discussions at the conference ranging from consumer behaviour change to halving the environmental impacts of UK shopping baskets, senior leaders spoke about a range of issues including:.Transforming the food system through net zero pathways.Supply chain decarbonisation.Rethinking sustainability strategies.Sustainable packaging.Reuse and refill models.Integrating human rights into the climate transition.Retailer decarbonisation.Climate and nature tech.Food waste.Creating a circular carbon economyParticipants left galvanised to act and push for ever-more-sustainable retail. As Stuart Chidley, Co-Founder Beauty Kitchen and Reposit, said to a roomful of industry leaders: "If you're not sure who in your organisation or industry will drive the change, it's you. Take responsibility and be the one to make it happen."The two days of discussions will be followed by a new Sustainability Discovery Tour Programme on 30 January. This will offer an on-the-ground look at innovative practices in action around London. From food waste management facilities to cutting-edge retail environments, the hands-on experience will demonstrate how ideas can be transformed into real-world projects, business models and programmes.To find out more, visit: Sustainable Retail Summit - The Consumer Goods Forum .

