Esthetic Hair Brings Hair Transplantation Services To The US With New Miami Location

Esthetic Hair, a hair transplantation provider based in İstanbul, opens its new Miami clinic, for Americans seeking affordable alternatives.

Miami, Florida - Esthetic Hair, specializing in hair transplantation field, is expanding its global footprint with the opening of its new in Miami, Florida. Known for providing exceptional hair restoration services in Türkiye, Brazil, and Mexico, Esthetic Hair is now offering its renowned services closer to home for those seeking effective hair restoration solutions.

More patients have been opting to travel abroad, with Türkiye emerging as a popular destination for affordable and high-quality hair transplant procedures. According to the International Institute of Health Tourism in Türkiye, more than 1.1 million people visited the country for healthcare services in the third quarter of 2024 alone, and hair transplantation played a leading role. Because people are attracted by the combination of expertise and cost-effectiveness offered by Turkish clinics.

Now, with its Miami branch, Esthetic Hair is bringing its services directly to American patients, offering them the convenience of receiving treatment on their doorstep, without the need for international travel. The Miami clinic is equipped with modern technology and staffed by a team of specialists with international training, providing patients with quality care in a comfortable environment.

Esthetic Hair aims to provide patients with both an accessible solution to hair loss and a top-notch customer experience.“We are thrilled to bring our expertise to the United States and to be able to provide high-quality, affordable hair restoration to those who need it most,” said Işa Tozkar, Co-Founder of Esthetic Hair Turkey.“Miami is an ideal location to reach a broader audience, and we are excited to offer a level of care and service that our patients have come to trust internationally.”

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022