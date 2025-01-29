Zuari Finserv Expands Operations With New Office In Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 28th January 2025: Zuari Finserv, the leading services arm of Zuari Industries Limited and part of the Adventz, has expanded its operations with the launch of a new office in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to delivering comprehensive wealth management and solutions in Noida, a city recognized as a hub of economic growth.

Located at The Ithum in Sector-62, Noida, the new office is part of Zuari Finserv's broader plan to strengthen its presence in India. With the opening of branches in key cities, Zuari Finserv will be able to cater to clients in residential, commercial, and institutional segments.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ranjan Kumar, CEO & Whole Time Director of Zuari Finserv Limited said, "Noida is a growing business and financial destination, with numerous multinational corporations contributing to the growth of the city. The strategic move to expand our new office in Noida will help us strengthen our portfolio and explore new frontiers. We want to extend our services to a wider customer base by understanding their financial goals and offering solutions to help them build a secure tomorrow. This new branch will be a stepping stone to exploring new prospects and embark on a new path for a successful future"



Zuari Finserv will be venturing into new territory in Noida with its vast portfolio of wealth management, brokerage services, and financial planning. The new office is fully equipped to provide hassle-free and timely support to customers. As a pioneer in financial services, Zuari Finserv will continue to leverage technology and customer centricity. The focus is on digital and financial services that is at par with the current market standards, Finserv will continue to keep its offerings ahead of the curve for customers and investors.



At present, Zuari Finserv operates ten branches across India, including two in Delhi and one each in Lucknow, Agra, Kota, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Kanpur, Gurgaon and Bhilwara. As part of its expansion strategy, the company is actively expanding its footprint, with Noida marking the latest addition and Jaipur and Udaipur set to follow.



About Zuari Finserv:



Zuari Finserv is a leading financial services company that provides a wide range of innovative investment, and trading. As a part of the diversified Adventz Brand, Zuari Finserv is committed to empowering clients with cutting-edge digital tools, such as the "ZUARIMONEY Trading App" and "ZUARIMONEY MF Invest app", designed for seamless trading and mutual fund investments respectively. The company aims to attract young investors and traders by offering intuitive tools, secure platforms, and exceptional value. With a focus on digital transformation, Zuari Finserv strives to deliver accessible financial solutions while maintaining trust and security for its clients.



About Zuari Industries:



Zuari Industries Limited (ZIL) is the flagship company of the Adventz Group, a diversified conglomerate with over five decades of legacy. The company operates across four major sectors: Agrochemicals, Engineering & Infrastructure, Real Estate & Lifestyle, and Services. ZIL's robust portfolio includes high-quality products and services ranging from sugar, green energy, and biofuels to premium residential properties and engineering solutions. The Sugar, Power & Ethanol (SPE) division focuses on the production and distribution of green power and fuel, complementing sugar production. ZIL's Real Estate division has achieved success with flagship projects such as St. Regis in Dubai and Zuari Rainforest in Goa. ZIL's associate companies are leaders in fertilizer manufacturing and play a vital role in Indian Railways. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation, Zuari Industries has earned widespread respect, becoming a trusted name in both rural and urban markets. The company remains a valuable partner for organizations seeking success in India's growing economy.

Company :-Media Mantra

User :- Vivek Rawat

Email :...