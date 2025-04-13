403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amir, Indonesian President Discuss Ways To Foster Ties
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held on Sunday at his Amiri Diwan office a session of official talks with President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto.
The meeting started with His Highness the Amir welcoming Prabowo and his accompanying delegation and wishing them a pleasant stay. His Highness the Amir stressed the importance of relations between the two friendly nations and voiced hopes the visit would advance cooperation to serve the two countries' shared interests and benefit their friendly peoples.
President Prabowo expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, expressing his keenness to bolster bilateral cooperation and development relations, elevating them to broader horizons across all fields.
The two sides agreed to equally establish a joint $4bn investment fund.
The talks addressed bilateral relations and ways to foster them across various fields, particularly in the areas of economy and investment. Also on the table were regional and international issues of common concern.
The talks session was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Amiri Diwan Chief Abdullah bin Mohammed al- Khulaifi, HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Thani, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, alongside several senior officials.
The Indonesian side was represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono, Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Minister of Investment and Downstream Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, Minister of Culture Fadli Zon, Minister of Housing and Settlement Areas Maruarar Sirait, along with other senior officials accompanying the president.
His Highness the Amir and the Indonesian president held a one-on-one discussion on the latest regional and international developments and joint efforts to promote peace and stability.
They also attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of the two countries on strategic dialogue.
His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honour of the president and his accompanying delegation.
President Prabowo was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arriving at the Amiri Diwan.
Amir X
The meeting started with His Highness the Amir welcoming Prabowo and his accompanying delegation and wishing them a pleasant stay. His Highness the Amir stressed the importance of relations between the two friendly nations and voiced hopes the visit would advance cooperation to serve the two countries' shared interests and benefit their friendly peoples.
President Prabowo expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, expressing his keenness to bolster bilateral cooperation and development relations, elevating them to broader horizons across all fields.
The two sides agreed to equally establish a joint $4bn investment fund.
The talks addressed bilateral relations and ways to foster them across various fields, particularly in the areas of economy and investment. Also on the table were regional and international issues of common concern.
The talks session was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Amiri Diwan Chief Abdullah bin Mohammed al- Khulaifi, HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Thani, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, alongside several senior officials.
The Indonesian side was represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono, Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Minister of Investment and Downstream Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, Minister of Culture Fadli Zon, Minister of Housing and Settlement Areas Maruarar Sirait, along with other senior officials accompanying the president.
His Highness the Amir and the Indonesian president held a one-on-one discussion on the latest regional and international developments and joint efforts to promote peace and stability.
They also attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of the two countries on strategic dialogue.
His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honour of the president and his accompanying delegation.
President Prabowo was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arriving at the Amiri Diwan.
Amir X
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment