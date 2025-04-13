Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Welcomes Egyptian President

Amir Welcomes Egyptian President


2025-04-13 11:02:43
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani led the well-wishers to welcome President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival on an official visit to Qatar at the Amiri Terminal in Hamad International Airport on Sunday.
The Egyptian president was also welcomed by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani; HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan, Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak al-Khulaifi; HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Sayed; Qatar's Ambassador to Egypt, Tariq bin Ali al-Ansari and Egyptian Ambassador to Qatar, Amr al-Sherbini. (QNA)

