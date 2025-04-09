403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The New Innovative OMODA C7 Crossover Will Be Available For Purchase At OMODA AVTODOM Vnukovo Soon
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The OMODA brand will present the new high-tech OMODA C7 crossover in Russia in April 2025. The OMODA AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership will be one of the first to start accepting orders for this flagship model before the official start of sales.
The OMODA C7 embodies the concept of Art in Motion X, where X symbolizes endless possibilities. The design of the crossover combines statics and dynamics. This creates the effect of continuous movement through the use of various optical techniques, such as the play of light and shadow. The frameless radiator grille is integrated into the body. The intelligent dynamic lighting system with the effect of iridescent lights gives the car a futuristic look.
The appearance of the OMODA C7 is distinguished by its graceful shapes with an ascending lines. This emphasizes the relief of the body. The roof smoothly descends to the trunk. This improves aerodynamics and gives the appearance of the crossover agility. The rear Hyper Red lights are made using the latest technology. This adds uniqueness to the car. The new crossover is a plug-in hybrid. The power plant consists of a 1.5 TGDi gasoline engine and an electric motor. The car is capable of driving 95 km on electric traction. The power reserve is about 1250 km in hybrid mode with a full gas tank and a charged battery. The average fuel consumption is 4.89 liters per 100 km. The dimensions of the car are: width 1.87 m, height 1.67 m, length 4.62 m.
The interior of the OMODA C7 matches the exterior. The dashboard creates a feeling of weightlessness. Intelligent ambient lighting with 256 colors allows customizing the lighting to suit any mood. The lighting can be synchronized with music or choose a soft light.
Laminated glass provides comfort in the car interior. These reduce aerodynamic noise. Modern materials absorb ultraviolet rays and reduce interior heating in hot weather. Soundproofing is implemented at 24 points of the body. 5.5 mm seals further reduce noise levels.
A 15.6-inch ultra-high-definition multimedia system is responsible for functionality. Excellent color rendering and anti-glare coating provide ease of use even in bright sunlight. A powerful processor provides instant response to touch. The projection display displays basic information, including speed and navigator directions. Support for telematics services allows remotely starting the engine or unlock the doors using a smartphone. Wireless charging with a power of 50 W provides quick replenishment of energy for devices. The anti-fog system guarantees excellent visibility in any weather.
Safety has always been a priority for OMODA. The C7 model is equipped with more than 15 intelligent assistants, including a 360-degree camera with a transparent chassis function, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning systems, blind spot monitoring and much more. The body is made of high-strength steel. It effectively absorbs impact energy and is highly resistant to corrosion.
"Customers of our dealership OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo will be the first to appreciate the new OMODA C7 crossover in April 2025. This model combines advanced technology, safety and unique design. We are confident that it will become a favorite among the most demanding car owners", - Elsa Sapova, Head of retail sales of new cars OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo, commented.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
The OMODA C7 embodies the concept of Art in Motion X, where X symbolizes endless possibilities. The design of the crossover combines statics and dynamics. This creates the effect of continuous movement through the use of various optical techniques, such as the play of light and shadow. The frameless radiator grille is integrated into the body. The intelligent dynamic lighting system with the effect of iridescent lights gives the car a futuristic look.
The appearance of the OMODA C7 is distinguished by its graceful shapes with an ascending lines. This emphasizes the relief of the body. The roof smoothly descends to the trunk. This improves aerodynamics and gives the appearance of the crossover agility. The rear Hyper Red lights are made using the latest technology. This adds uniqueness to the car. The new crossover is a plug-in hybrid. The power plant consists of a 1.5 TGDi gasoline engine and an electric motor. The car is capable of driving 95 km on electric traction. The power reserve is about 1250 km in hybrid mode with a full gas tank and a charged battery. The average fuel consumption is 4.89 liters per 100 km. The dimensions of the car are: width 1.87 m, height 1.67 m, length 4.62 m.
The interior of the OMODA C7 matches the exterior. The dashboard creates a feeling of weightlessness. Intelligent ambient lighting with 256 colors allows customizing the lighting to suit any mood. The lighting can be synchronized with music or choose a soft light.
Laminated glass provides comfort in the car interior. These reduce aerodynamic noise. Modern materials absorb ultraviolet rays and reduce interior heating in hot weather. Soundproofing is implemented at 24 points of the body. 5.5 mm seals further reduce noise levels.
A 15.6-inch ultra-high-definition multimedia system is responsible for functionality. Excellent color rendering and anti-glare coating provide ease of use even in bright sunlight. A powerful processor provides instant response to touch. The projection display displays basic information, including speed and navigator directions. Support for telematics services allows remotely starting the engine or unlock the doors using a smartphone. Wireless charging with a power of 50 W provides quick replenishment of energy for devices. The anti-fog system guarantees excellent visibility in any weather.
Safety has always been a priority for OMODA. The C7 model is equipped with more than 15 intelligent assistants, including a 360-degree camera with a transparent chassis function, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning systems, blind spot monitoring and much more. The body is made of high-strength steel. It effectively absorbs impact energy and is highly resistant to corrosion.
"Customers of our dealership OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo will be the first to appreciate the new OMODA C7 crossover in April 2025. This model combines advanced technology, safety and unique design. We are confident that it will become a favorite among the most demanding car owners", - Elsa Sapova, Head of retail sales of new cars OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo, commented.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
Company :-GC AVTODOM
User :- Tatiana Orlova
Email :...
Phone :-89164149314
Mobile:- 89164149314Url :- Leninsky Prospekt, 107, Mosco
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment