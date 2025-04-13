403
Qatar Drivers Shine At Jordan Baja
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatari drivers once again showcased their prowess at the Jordan Baja, with Abdulaziz al-Kuwari securing the victory in the Challenger category while placing himself second overall.
Al-Kuwari and his Spanish navigator Oriol Mena, in their Taurus T3 Max, finished a mere 11 seconds behind the overall winner Juan Cruz Yacopini of Argentina and collected maximum points in the FIA Middle East Baja Cup. Another Qatari driver, Khalifa Saleh al-Attiyah, was placed second in Challenger and second in the Middle East Baja Cup while finishing third overall.
Beyond the front-runners, Ahmed al-Kuwari came third in the Middle East Baja Cup, Nouef al-Sowaidi fourth while Mohammed al-Harqan finished in fifth position, posting strong results for Qatar in the Middle East Baja Cup. In the SSV category, Qatar's Mohammed al-Attiyah secured a podium finish in the ME Cup standings.
The Stock class saw Abdullah al-Rabban securing the victory, while Mohammed al-Meer added another trophy to the Qatari haul, finishing third.
