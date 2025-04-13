403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QMMF, LIC President Lauds Qatar Motogp Success
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif al-Mannai, President of QMMF and Lusail International Circuit, and Abdulaziz Ali al-Mohannadi, CEO of Lusail International Circuit, expressed their delight at the successful conclusion of yet another edition of MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar last night. The Grand Prix witnessed a thrilling finish with Marc Marquez finishing at the top of the podium, for the first time in Qatar since 2014.
Over 50,000 fans thronged the Lusail International Circuit over the weekend to watch the action. The total footfall figure being 50,321 (Pre-Weekend: 10,526; Saturday: 17,230; and Sunday: 22,565).
Applauding the successful hosting, al-Mannai, said:“As we conclude the MotoGP weekend at LIC, we are truly delighted to have hosted world-class motorsport action for fans in Qatar and the region. The success of this event further cements Qatar's position as a premier destination for international sporting competitions. With the track brimming with action from feeder series to the main Grand Prix, hosting such events not only builds on Qatar's rich sporting legacy but also inspires future generations. Our goal is to continue establishing LIC as one of the world's most recognisable motorsports venues, and we look forward to welcoming more international events throughout the year.”
Abdulaziz Ali al-Mohannadi added:“We are immensely proud to have hosted another successful edition of MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar. The level of competition we witnessed this weekend has been extraordinary, with some of the closest finishes in recent memory. Our state of the art facilities have once again provided the perfect stage for these incredible riders to showcase their talents. The enthusiasm from fans has been overwhelming, and we're delighted to have delivered an unforgettable experience both on and off the track.”
Over 50,000 fans thronged the Lusail International Circuit over the weekend to watch the action. The total footfall figure being 50,321 (Pre-Weekend: 10,526; Saturday: 17,230; and Sunday: 22,565).
Applauding the successful hosting, al-Mannai, said:“As we conclude the MotoGP weekend at LIC, we are truly delighted to have hosted world-class motorsport action for fans in Qatar and the region. The success of this event further cements Qatar's position as a premier destination for international sporting competitions. With the track brimming with action from feeder series to the main Grand Prix, hosting such events not only builds on Qatar's rich sporting legacy but also inspires future generations. Our goal is to continue establishing LIC as one of the world's most recognisable motorsports venues, and we look forward to welcoming more international events throughout the year.”
Abdulaziz Ali al-Mohannadi added:“We are immensely proud to have hosted another successful edition of MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar. The level of competition we witnessed this weekend has been extraordinary, with some of the closest finishes in recent memory. Our state of the art facilities have once again provided the perfect stage for these incredible riders to showcase their talents. The enthusiasm from fans has been overwhelming, and we're delighted to have delivered an unforgettable experience both on and off the track.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment