Ousted South Korean President Yoon appears in court for insurrection
(MENAFN) Previous South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to appear in court on Monday for his first criminal trial, facing allegations of orchestrating an insurrection, as reported by a news agency citing court officials on Sunday. This trial follows his recent ousting from office, which occurred just ten days prior amid a contentious martial law attempt in December 2024.
The Seoul Central District Court will commence the hearing at 10 a.m. local time (0100 GMT), with Yoon required to attend. This event is a pivotal moment in South Korea's political landscape, as Yoon becomes the fifth former president to face criminal charges.
Media coverage will be limited, with a ban on photography inside the courtroom prior to the start of the proceedings.
After the initial formalities, where Yoon will provide his name, date of birth, occupation, and residence, the prosecution will formally outline the charges against him. Reports indicate that Yoon is expected to deny these allegations.
Should he be found guilty of leading an insurrection, Yoon Suk Yeol could face severe consequences, including a potential life sentence or even the death penalty.
Witnesses anticipated to testify in the trial include Cho Sung-hyun, commander of the First Security Group of the Capital Defense Command, and Kim Hyung-ki, head of the First Special Forces Battalion of the Special Warfare Command.
