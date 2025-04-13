403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel 2025 Tournament Set For Kick-Off On April 14
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hosted by Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation (QTSBF), the main rounds of the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel 2025 is scheduled to run from April 14-19, featuring the world's top male and female players.
The tournament will be held at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, with the participation of 48 men's teams and 40 women's teams, on six specially equipped courts.
In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), QTSBF Secretary-General Tariq Zainal, confirmed the completion of all necessary preparations for the competitions on Monday (April 14), noting that all participating teams in both categories have arrived in Doha.
Zainal said that all committees working on the tournament have completed their preparations, in coordination with all sponsors, to reach full readiness and provide all the requirements for the tournament's success. He noted the great turnout of players participating in the tournament, which reflects their confidence in the organisational level provided by Doha through its hosting of major international tournaments.
The secretary-general pointed out that the Qatar Tennis Federation has previously successfully hosted the World Padel Championship on its courts, and the tournament held in Qatar in 2021 was the strongest and most prominent among all the padel tournaments held since then.
The Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel 2025 will be the third major tournament hosted by Qatar Tennis Federation, following the successful hosting of the
Qatar TotalEnergies Women's Open and the recently concluded Qatar ExxonMobil Men's Open.
World's top playersThe tournament will feature the world's top padel stars, with Spain's Arturo Coello and Argentina's Agustin Tapia posing the biggest challenge for all competitors as the world's top ranked players.
The women's ranking is led by Spain's Ariana Sanchez and Paula Jose Maria.
For his part, Executive Director of QTSBF Saad al-Mohannadi said that creativity and excellence on the global sports map will continue this week with the hosting of the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel 2025, following the great success achieved after the hosting of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open for women's tennis and the Qatar ExxonMobil Open for men.
Al-Mohannadi noted Qatar's rapid return to global events with the launch of the padel tournament, which will see the participation of 48 men's teams and 40 women's teams.
The tournament will be held at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, with the participation of 48 men's teams and 40 women's teams, on six specially equipped courts.
In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), QTSBF Secretary-General Tariq Zainal, confirmed the completion of all necessary preparations for the competitions on Monday (April 14), noting that all participating teams in both categories have arrived in Doha.
Zainal said that all committees working on the tournament have completed their preparations, in coordination with all sponsors, to reach full readiness and provide all the requirements for the tournament's success. He noted the great turnout of players participating in the tournament, which reflects their confidence in the organisational level provided by Doha through its hosting of major international tournaments.
The secretary-general pointed out that the Qatar Tennis Federation has previously successfully hosted the World Padel Championship on its courts, and the tournament held in Qatar in 2021 was the strongest and most prominent among all the padel tournaments held since then.
The Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel 2025 will be the third major tournament hosted by Qatar Tennis Federation, following the successful hosting of the
Qatar TotalEnergies Women's Open and the recently concluded Qatar ExxonMobil Men's Open.
World's top playersThe tournament will feature the world's top padel stars, with Spain's Arturo Coello and Argentina's Agustin Tapia posing the biggest challenge for all competitors as the world's top ranked players.
The women's ranking is led by Spain's Ariana Sanchez and Paula Jose Maria.
For his part, Executive Director of QTSBF Saad al-Mohannadi said that creativity and excellence on the global sports map will continue this week with the hosting of the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel 2025, following the great success achieved after the hosting of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open for women's tennis and the Qatar ExxonMobil Open for men.
Al-Mohannadi noted Qatar's rapid return to global events with the launch of the padel tournament, which will see the participation of 48 men's teams and 40 women's teams.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment