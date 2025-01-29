Ellie Mental Health Announces CEO Succession Plan Founder Erin Pash Becomes Chairwoman Of The Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mental Health, a leading mental company with 260 clinics across the United States dedicated to destigmatizing mental health and providing innovative, compassionate, and accessible care, today announced that Michael DiMarco will succeed founder Erin Pash as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") as part of the company's succession plan. Ms. Pash will become chairwoman of Ellie's board and be available to serve as an executive consultant.

"Ellie Mental Health is an extension of me-I care so deeply about the clinicians, clinician leaders, franchisees, and the entire Ellie ecosystem," Pash said. "I founded Ellie with a mission, and I am so proud that the 'EllieFam' has worked tirelessly to deliver needed mental health care to tens of thousands of clients over the years. We still have more work to do to fulfill this mission and deliver the full impact Ellie can have. The management team and I have worked closely with Michael on a variety of strategic and operational initiatives over the past year, and I wish him well in his new role leading Ellie at this stage of our growth. I will continue to be a steadfast clinical advocate and will remain deeply invested in the continued success of the company, as Chairwoman of Ellie's board."

Since founding Ellie Mental Health in 2015, Ms. Pash has led Ellie's expansion from one corporate-owned clinic in Minnesota to 260 franchised and corporate-owned clinics across 40 states, holding 1.5 million client sessions annually with more than 2,000 clinicians.

DiMarco has been a senior executive in the healthcare services industry since 1998 and has been working with Ellie in various consultant, advisory and operational roles since January 2024. He served as CEO of himagine solutions for seven years before its 2021 sale to Omega Healthcare, a leading provider of outsourced revenue cycle management and other healthcare support services with more than 35,000 employees across the globe. After the sale, he became Omega President and Chief Revenue Officer overseeing record revenue growth and the integration of new acquisitions into the organization's workflow. Prior to his position as CEO at himagine solutions, he was CEO of The Outsource Group, a leading healthcare revenue-cycle-management firm.

"Erin is a true visionary and pioneer in the mental health space, and her thought leadership is unmatched," DiMarco said. "It has been an honor and pleasure working with Erin and the rest of the management team over the past year, and I look forward to working with Ellie's amazing franchisees and clinician leaders to help take Ellie to the next level, continuing its critical mission of compassionately transforming the culture of mental healthcare by providing creative solutions that make wellness accessible in every community."

The company also has promoted Emily Undajon from Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations to the post of Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Undajon joined Ellie in April 2024 with over a decade of experience in helping franchisees in other companies build and sustain profitable businesses. Her expertise in franchise support and operational efficiency will continue to be instrumental in fostering strong relationships across all Ellie clinics and providing strategic guidance that drives long-term growth.

SOURCE Ellie Mental Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED