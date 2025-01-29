Caddi Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage To Drive Data-Driven Innovation In Manufacturing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Since its inception, CADDi has leveraged Cloud's infrastructure to power its platform, CADDi Drawer , which digitizes and centralizes data to improve cost transparency, collaboration, and efficiency. Through this collaboration, CADDi now takes a significant step as a recognized Google Cloud partner, providing advanced data solutions to manufacturers worldwide.

Key benefits CADDi offers using the power of Google Cloud include:



Document Digitization and Centralization : CADDi Drawer converts engineering drawings, technical documents, and other critical records into a fully searchable digital archive, reducing reliance on paper-based systems and improving information accessibility.

Streamlined Document Retrieval : The platform allows manufacturers to quickly locate and retrieve essential documents, reducing time spent searching for historical records and improving overall operational efficiency.

Similarity Search : Using AI image recognition, CADDi Drawer instantly finds drawing records that have similar design features, turning tedious manual lookups from hours of searching into instant results.

Secure and Scalable Data Management : CADDi Drawer offers a secure framework for storing sensitive design data, with scalable infrastructure to support manufacturers of all sizes. Collaboration Across Teams : By centralizing critical documentation, CADDi Drawer enhances collaboration between engineering, maintenance, and procurement teams, ensuring everyone has access to up-to-date information when they need it.

Google Cloud's AI and search capabilities align with CADDi's mission statement. Google Cloud is built to handle the deep, context-aware, natural searching that forms the core of CADDi's offerings.

"As a company deeply committed to transforming the manufacturing industry through data, we are thrilled to advance our work with Google Cloud," said Yushiro Kato, Co-Founder and CEO of CADDi. "Joining the Partner Advantage program reinforces our mission to make manufacturing more efficient and transparent through digital innovation, helping our customers solve their most pressing challenges."

Through its work with Google Cloud, CADDi aims to accelerate digital transformation in manufacturing by providing tools that help companies improve productivity, streamline data management, and reduce operational costs.

For more information on CADDi's solutions and its work with Google Cloud, please visit .

About CADDi US

CADDi US is dedicated to empowering manufacturers and engineering companies through digital solutions that streamline operations and improve data accessibility. CADDi Drawer, the company's flagship document digitization platform, enables seamless organization, storage, and retrieval of technical drawings and other critical data. CADDi is committed to supporting businesses as they navigate the challenges of digital transformation and operational efficiency.

Media Contact:

Bob Spoerl

[email protected]

774.453.2444

SOURCE CADDi