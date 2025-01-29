Abstract Security Now Available On Google Cloud Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract Security announced today that it has added Cloud Marketplace support, in addition to the support it already offers for Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure Marketplace, for comprehensive multi-cloud security data operations.

Cloud marketplaces allow customers to easily discover, try, buy and use solutions with consolidated billing via existing cloud subscriptions. This makes the purchase and onboarding process for Abstract Security much easier and enables faster deployment without needing a separate setup.

For organizations who need maximum control, Abstract can also be deployed directly into a customers' cloud environment, ensuring complete ownership of their data, a major need for data compliance and privacy regulations in major industries.

"At Abstract, it is our goal to make it as easy as possible for customers to buy, run and operate our security data platform," said Stefan Zier, Chief Technology Officer at Abstract Security. "Our customers should be able to easily deploy the product in the cloud(s) they leverage within their environments. We've supported SaaS as well as self-hosted deployment on all three major clouds since the launch of GCP support late last year, and with the addition to the Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can now buy our product directly through their cloud provider, regardless of which one they use."

What This Means for Customers

Abstract empowers your teams to focus on catching attackers by freeing them from the heavy lifting of security data management. Our real-time streaming approach gives teams the breathing room they need to detect emerging threats and protect their organization.

With the availability across GCP and other cloud marketplaces, you can easily test these features in action in your own environment.



Seamless integration with your cloud services – Abstract ensures strong security coverage and visibility into GCP, AWS and Azure services. Abstract has out of the box integrations available for



Google SECOPS



Google workspace Audit logs



Google Cloud storage GCP Pub Sub

In addition to the following services from AWS and Azure:







AWS Load Balancer



AWS Route 53



AWS Security Lake



AWS WAF



AWS API Gateway



Azure EventHub



Microsoft Azure Entra ID

Microsoft O365

Remove noise and route quality data from your cloud services to ANY destination: As part of Abstract's data pipelines, organizations can remove noise, parse, aggregate, mask PII and route quality data from any of your cloud services in real-time. Abstract's vendor agnostic architecture normalizes data in flight so you can route it to any destination without operational burden.

Real-time streaming threat detection : Abstract's security analytics are powered by AI, enabling enterprises to stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyber threats. Abstract Intel Gallery supports bringing your Threat Intelligence feeds into a central platform, enabling you to enrich data with live streaming intelligence before you send it to storage. Compliance and data sovereignty : Abstract is SOC2 certified and gives the flexibility of SaaS as well as self-hosted deployments provides a single search and reporting view across regional deployments, enabling compliance with data localization requirements.

About Abstract Security

Abstract Security, founded in 2023, has built a revolutionary platform equipped with an AI-powered assistant to better centralize the management of security analytics. Crafted by category creators and industry veterans known for redefining the cybersecurity landscape, Abstract transcends next-gen SIEM solutions by correlating data in real time between data streams. As a result, compliance and security data can be leveraged separately to increase detection effectiveness and lower costs – an approach that does not currently exist in the market.

The leadership team of Colby DeRodeff, Ryan Clough, Aaron Shelmire, Chris Camacho, and Stefan Zier bring a unique set of experiences and backgrounds in product development and company-building expertise, at companies such as ArcSight (acq. by HP), Mandiant (acq. by Google), Palo Alto Networks and Sumo Logic. For more information about the company, please visit and follow the journey on LinkedIn and Youtube !

