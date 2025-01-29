Turkic States Organization Vital For Economic Cooperation, Says TOBB Chairman

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has been highlighted as a key for enhancing cooperation among Turkic nations, with a focus on maximizing its potential.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has been highlighted as a key platform for enhancing cooperation among Turkic nations, with a focus on maximizing its potential.

Azernews reports that these remarks were made by Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, Chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), at the opening of the Turkey-Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Trilateral Business Forum in Ankara on January 29. Hisarcıklıoğlu emphasized the importance of leveraging the OTS to strengthen ties and foster deeper collaboration between member states.

The forum was attended by Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, and Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov.

During his speech, Hisarcıklıoğlu underlined the numerous agreements facilitating trade between Turkey and Azerbaijan, including the Preferential Trade Agreement, and expressed hope for further reduction of customs barriers between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey.

He also highlighted Turkey's existing customs agreement with Georgia, noting the lack of a similar arrangement between Azerbaijan and Turkey, and reiterated President Ilham Aliyev's statement calling the Turkic world a "family."

Hisarcıklıoğlu also expressed optimism about the prospects of a Free Trade Agreement between Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, with the aim of boosting trade to new heights. He pointed to the significant potential for trade between Turkey and Uzbekistan, noting that the trade turnover reached $3 billion by the end of 2024, and there are no barriers to raising this figure to $10 billion.

Furthermore, Hisarcıklıoğlu stressed the importance of regional transport initiatives, including the Kars-Nakhchivan railway and the opening of the Zangezur corridor, both of which would significantly improve connectivity and trade flows in the region. He also emphasized the need for increasing gas supplies through the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), a critical infrastructure project for energy transit in the region.