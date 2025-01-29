European Parliament Pres. Commends Jordanآ's Efforts Towards Lasting Peace In Mideast

European Parliament Pres. Commends Jordanآ's Efforts Towards Lasting Peace In Mideast
Date
1/29/2025 8:07:48 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola expressed on Wednesday her gratitude to Jordan for its "efforts towards lasting peace in the Middle East."
During a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in Brussels, Metsola emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum following the ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages.
In a tweet, she also mentioned discussing with King Abdullah II the next steps regarding EU financial aid to Jordan.
King Abdullah II, accompanied by crown prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, is on a working visit to Belgium, where he holds talks with EU officials. (end)
arn
