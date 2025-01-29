European Parliament Pres. Commends Jordanآ's Efforts Towards Lasting Peace In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola expressed on Wednesday her gratitude to Jordan for its "efforts towards lasting peace in the Middle East."

During a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in Brussels, Metsola emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum following the ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages.

In a tweet, she also mentioned discussing with King Abdullah II the next steps regarding EU aid to Jordan.

King Abdullah II, accompanied by Hussein bin Abdullah II, is on a working visit to Belgium, where he holds talks with EU officials. (end)

arn







MENAFN29012025000071011013ID1109143442