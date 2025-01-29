Acting CEO Of Qatar Media Corporation Meets With Turkish Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HE Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al Thani, Acting CEO of Qatar Corporation, met with HE Dr. Mustafa Goksu, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the State.

During the meeting, ways to enhance cooperation, especially in the field of media, were discussed.

They stressed their endeavor to work together to develop Qatari-Turkish media relations in accordance with the comprehensive strategic vision for bilateral relations of the wise leadership in the two brotherly countries.