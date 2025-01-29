Acting CEO Of Qatar Media Corporation Meets With Turkish Ambassador
Date
1/29/2025 8:05:33 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: HE sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al Thani, Acting CEO of Qatar media Corporation, met with HE Dr. Mustafa Goksu, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the State.
During the meeting, ways to enhance cooperation, especially in the field of media, were discussed.
They stressed their endeavor to work together to develop Qatari-Turkish media relations in accordance with the comprehensive strategic vision for bilateral relations of the wise leadership in the two brotherly countries.
MENAFN29012025000063011010ID1109143440
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.