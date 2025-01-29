Workday To Roll Out Techwolf's AI-Powered Skills Intelligence Across Its Workforce, Making It Easier For Employees To Drive Their Career Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Workday and TechWolf Join Forces to Revolutionize AI-Driven Employee Skills Management

PLEASANTON, Calif. and GHENT, Belgium, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY ), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , and TechWolf today announced Workday will roll out TechWolf's AI-powered skills intelligence across its global workforce comprising more than 20,400 employees, helping to augment Workday skills data and make it easier for employees to manage their worker profiles and fuel career growth.

"The skills revolution is empowering individuals and organizations to thrive in the ever-evolving world of work. To implement a successful skills strategy, you need precise, real-time data," said Ashley Goldsmith, chief people officer, Workday. "Our partnership with TechWolf will turbocharge Workday's existing skills offering and put employees in the driver's seat when it comes to their career growth – providing tools and insights that help them proactively upskill and reskill for success."

Powered by Workday IlluminateTM , Workday Skills Cloud enables organizations to optimize their workforce by aligning skills with business goals, promoting internal mobility, and supporting upskilling initiatives to close skills gaps and improve employee engagement. TechWolf will complement Workday's existing skills offering by leveraging AI to find employees' skills from information in systems like Salesforce and Jira.

By seeing suggested skills right in their flow of work, employees will be able to quickly review and update their Workday skills profile. This will empower Workday employees to improve their career development through better matches to training and job opportunities while helping the business align workforce skills with strategic goals. It will also enhance employee-to-skill mapping, automated skills profile updates, and advanced planning capabilities.

"Our partnership with Workday is a testament to the power of combining AI-driven innovation with practical applications," said Andreas De Neve, CEO, TechWolf. "We're excited to expand our collaboration to deliver impactful solutions for Workday employees while setting a new benchmark for skills-based transformation."

TechWolf has also been named a Workday Innovation Partner. This designation reflects TechWolf's role in delivering solutions that help organizations thrive in an increasingly skills-focused world. TechWolf's Skill Engine API is now available on Workday Marketplace , which provides Workday customers with easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

Availability

TechWolf's AI-powered skills intelligence is expected to be available for Workday employees in Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) this year.

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday .

About TechWolf

TechWolf provides AI-powered skills intelligence to help organisations maximise workforce agility and optimise talent management strategies. To learn more, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

