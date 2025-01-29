Atyr Pharma To Present Three Posters For Efzofitimod At The American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 International Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Blinded baseline demographics and characteristics for ongoing Phase 3 EFZO-FITTM study of efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis; topline data from the study expected in the third quarter of 2025

Current epidemiology and practices for pulmonary sarcoidosis in the U.S. based on real-world evidence

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATYR) (“aTyr” or the“Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that the company will present three posters for its lead therapeutic candidate, efzofitimod, at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 International Conference, which is scheduled to take place May 16 – 21, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.

Preliminary details of the poster presentations appear below. The posters will be available on the aTyr website once presented.

Title: EFZO-FIT, Largest Placebo-Controlled Trial in Pulmonary Sarcoidosis – Trial Design and Patient Characteristics

Session: Repair My Broken Lungs

Date and Time: Monday, May 19, 2025 from 9:15AM – 4:15PM PT

Location: Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA

Title: Real-World Treatment Patterns Among Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Patients with Parenchymal Involvement in the US

Session: The Inflamed Lung: Sarcoidosis and Autoimmune Disease

Date and Time: Sunday, May 18, 2025 from 9:15AM – 4:15PM PT

Location: Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA

Title: Incidence, Prevalence, and Mortality of Pulmonary Sarcoidosis with Parenchymal Involvement in the US

Session: Current Insights into Risk, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Occupational and Environmental Lung Diseases

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 20, 2025 from 9:15AM – 4:15PM PT

Location: Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA

Abo ut Efzofitimod

Efzofitimod is a first-in-class biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease (ILD), a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. Efzofitimod is a tRNA synthetase derived therapy that selectively modulates activated myeloid cells through neuropilin-2 to resolve inflammation without immune suppression and potentially prevent the progression of fibrosis. aTyr is currently investigating efzofitimod in the global Phase 3 EFZO-FITTM study in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of ILD, and in the Phase 2 EFZO-CONNECTTM study in patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc, or scleroderma)-related ILD. These forms of ILD have limited therapeutic options and there is a need for safer and more effective, disease-modifying treatments that improve outcomes.

About aTyr

aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr's discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a first-in-class biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipate,"“believes,”“designed,”“could”“can,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“potential,”“will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by such safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the clinical development for efzofitimod, including our expectations with respect to the baseline demographic and patient characteristics, conduct, timing and results of EFZO-FITTM, and the epidemiology and treatment practices for pulmonary sarcoidosis in the U.S. These forward-looking statements also reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements, are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, strategies or prospects will be attained or achieved. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, uncertainty regarding geopolitical and macroeconomic events, risks associated with the discovery, development and regulation of efzofitimod, the risk that we or our partners may cease or delay preclinical or clinical development activities for efzofitimod for a variety of reasons (including difficulties or delays in patient enrollment in planned clinical trials), the possibility that existing collaborations could be terminated early, and the risk that we may not be able to raise the additional funding required for our business and product development plans, as well as those risks set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other SEC filings. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

