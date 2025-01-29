GCPL Strengthens Leadership in Pest Control with New INR 99 HIT Anti-Roach Gel Pack

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 29 January 2025: Despite 93% of Indian households cleaning daily, cockroach infestations persist in 65% of urban homes, with over half reporting medium to high infestation levels. Cockroaches, known carriers of harmful bacteria and allergens, pose significant health risks, including respiratory issues and foodborne illnesses. Addressing this persistent challenge, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), under its brand Godrej HIT, has introduced HIT Anti-Roach Gel—a compact, affordable (INR 99), and effective addition to its market-leading household insecticide portfolio



HIT is one of the market leaders, extensively used by consumers to tackle cockroach infestations. Building on the success of its HIT Anti-Roach Gel, GCPL identified an opportunity to enhance accessibility with a smaller, more cost-effective variant that maintains its effectiveness. This new pack addresses the growing demand for affordable pest control solutions while combating the spread of counterfeit products in the market. This innovation has the potential to unlock a 10x growth opportunity for cockroach gels, further solidifying Godrej HIT's position as a category leader and innovator



Commenting on the launch, Shilpa Suresh, Head of Marketing – Home Care, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “We are aware of the serious health risks posed by mosquito-borne diseases, which remain a major public health concern. Similarly, cockroaches, if left unchecked, can become a growing threat to public health. Their presence in our homes can lead to long-term health issues, affecting our families’ well-being. It is critical that we provide effective solutions that are accessible to every household, ensuring that families have the first line of defence against these pests.”



She further adds, “At GCPL, customer-centricity and innovation drive everything we do. The success of HIT Anti-Roach Gel inspired us to create a more accessible, smaller version that retains the superior efficacy of the original product. With the new variant of HIT Anti-Roach Gel, we aim to empower households across India with a reliable, affordable, and effective solution to eliminate cockroach infestations from the nest, particularly in kitchens where health and safety are paramount.”



The West and South regions of the country report some of the highest levels of cockroach infestations, driven by climate, urban density, and sanitation challenges. HIT Anti-Roach Gel’s strategic focus on these regions highlights Godrej HIT's commitment to addressing regional needs with tailored solutions.



The market for gel-based anti-cockroach products in India, valued at nearly INR 100 crore, is growing at over 25% year-on-year. This increasing demand for safe and effective pest control solutions reinforces GCPL's dedication to delivering innovative products that cater to consumers' evolving needs. The HIT Anti-Roach Gel, offering up to 45 days of protection with a single application, is designed for use around kitchen/rooms. Its kitchen-safe, odourless formula ensures homes remain pest-free without the use of harmful chemicals. Ideal for application in high-risk areas such as cupboard hinges, shelves, and cracks, the product provides consumers with a simple and efficient solution to control cockroach infestations.



The new variant of HIT Anti-Roach Gel pack provides the same level of protection and is priced at just INR 99 for 15g. It ensures long-lasting cockroach control while catering to a wider audience seeking value and effectiveness. With its proven expertise in pest control, Godrej HIT remains the trusted choice for millions of households, delivering effective, safe, and accessible solutions.







