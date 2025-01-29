MACRO RISK ADVISORS NAMES ADAM KNOTH HEAD OF EQUITY DERIVATIVE SALES AND TRADING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Macro Risk Advisors (MRA), a leading provider of global risk analysis and derivatives trade execution for institutional investors, today announced that Adam Knoth has been promoted to Head of Equity Derivative Sales and Trading. This new leadership role enhances the firm's ability to deliver on its core mission of providing superior trade construction, execution and insight on risk to clients.

Mr. Knoth is a Partner at MRA and has been running the firm's trading effort since 2020. He brings years of experience to pursuing best execution on behalf of clients. With extensive knowledge of both electronic and voice brokerage, Mr. Knoth is a trusted partner of clients who rely on consistent price discovery and execution. In his expanded capacity, he will lead a team of sales professionals, supporting MRA's core mission of bringing innovative options-based solutions and market intelligence to buy side clients.

"Adam has served as the head of our trading desk for 5 years, pricing and executing some of the largest trades in the history of the options market," said Dean Curnutt, the founder and CEO of MRA. "He always puts the client first and is a highly collaborative teammate. His leadership of both the sales and trading efforts will help us do more for the clients we serve."

"I'm excited to take on this additional role," Mr. Knoth said. "Especially at a time when the investment landscape is experiencing rapid change, our team is in a strong position to engage with clients to identify risks and construct trades that help them reach their portfolio objectives."

About Macro Risk Advisors

MRA provides services to a client base of institutional and alternative managers. Founded in 2008, MRA identifies areas of risk and provides hedging solutions for institutional client base. As a FINRA-registered broker/dealer, MRA uses its extensive network of contacts to access deep options liquidity pools that enable the most efficient trade execution possible.

