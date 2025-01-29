Trump reinstates US army personnel who rejected Covid-19 vaccines
(MENAFN) US President Donald trump has directed the Pentagon to reinstate military personnel who were discharged for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine mandate, imposed in August 2021, required all service members to be vaccinated by November of that year, but it was lifted in January 2023.
In an executive order issued on Monday, Trump criticized the mandate as “unfair, overbroad, and completely unnecessary,” arguing that many service members were unfairly denied exemptions. He further stated that federal action to address wrongful dismissals was long overdue.
The order mandates that the Department of Defense offer reinstatement to all active and reserve military members who were discharged solely for refusing the vaccine. Those who attest in writing that they left the military due to the mandate should be allowed to return without affecting their service status, rank, or pay.
The order also instructs the secretaries of defense and homeland security to report progress to the president within 60 days.
In 2022, the military faced challenges with recruitment, partly due to the vaccine mandate, with around 3,400 service members discharged, including nearly 2,000 from the Marine Corps. The Marine Corps also noted that the mandate had hindered the enlistment of new recruits, particularly in southern states.
