Itaú Unibanco Bets Big On AI With Neospace Investment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest bank, has acquired a 15% stake in NeoSpace, a startup specializing in generative AI for finance. This move, part of an $18 million funding round, signals Itaú's commitment to enhancing its digital capabilities.



NeoSpace, founded in 2023 by the team behind tech company Zup, aims to revolutionize customer interactions in banking. The startup is developing AI models to improve natural language processing, customer insights, and credit analysis.



Itaú plans to use NeoSpace's to offer more personalized services and streamline operations. Ricardo Guerra, Itaú 's Chief Technology Officer, believes this partnership will create a new market paradigm while ensuring responsible data use.



The bank already employs AI in over 400 applications and has 450 professionals dedicated to AI development. This latest investment allows Itaú to create exclusive AI-driven products for its digital platforms.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



Other notable investors in NeoSpace include executives from Ribbit Capital, General Atlantic, QED, and NYCA Partners. Their involvement underscores the growing importance of AI in financial services.



Itaú's strategic move reflects a broader trend of banks adopting advanced technologies to meet changing consumer expectations. By investing in NeoSpace , Itaú aims to stay ahead in the competitive financial technology landscape.



This partnership between a major bank and an AI startup highlights the ongoing transformation in the financial sector. It demonstrates how traditional institutions are embracing innovation to improve customer experiences and operational efficiency.

MENAFN29012025007421016031ID1109142911