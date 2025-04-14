403
Egypt's Amb. Hails Relations Ahead Of President Al-Sisi's Kuwait Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Interview by Nasser Al-Otaibi
KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Ambassador to Kuwait, Osama Shaltout, praised the warm welcome extended by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for the upcoming state visit of Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi to Kuwait.
In an interview with KUNA, the Ambassador noted that the visit comes at a particularly critical time, both in terms of the development of bilateral relations between Cairo and Kuwait, and amid ongoing regional and international developments that demand unity and solidarity among Arab and Islamic nations.
He stated that the meeting between the two leaders provides a valuable opportunity to exchange views and consult on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all fields, particularly investment and trade, which are key priorities for both countries.
The Ambassador highlighted the directives of the political leadership in both Egypt and Kuwait to boost investment, trade, and economic cooperation in a manner that benefits both nations and contributes to achieving their respective development goals.
Ambassador Shaltout added that the high-level meeting would also include the exchange of proposals and ideas on key regional issues, most notably the Palestinian cause, the Israeli occupation's aggression in Gaza and the West Bank, and the situations in Syria and Lebanon, as well as developments in Sudan, Libya, and Yemen.
He noted that Egypt and Kuwait hold near-identical positions on these matters, reflecting the alignment of their foreign policies with international law, principles of justice, and shared human values.
In response to a question regarding the key topics to be discussed during the visit, the Ambassador said the summit would include talks on ways to further enhance and develop bilateral relations, especially in light of favorable opportunities to expand investment and trade between Egypt and Kuwait.
He pointed to tangible progress in bilateral relations in multiple sectors, particularly investment and trade, as well as energy, tourism, culture, and labor, all of which are witnessing steady growth.
On the role both nations play in advancing joint Arab action amid ongoing challenges, Shaltout stated that Egypt and Kuwait pursue foreign policies defined by moderation and wisdom, "which creates a pivotal role for them in strengthening joint Arab action, especially in light of the multiple challenges facing the Arab region."
He added that both Kuwait and Egypt consistently work to unify Arab positions and bring together divergent views, whether through the Arab League or via independent initiatives, always emphasizing political solutions and dialogue over military confrontation.
He also noted that both Cairo and Kuwait are pushing to promote Arab integration through strategic projects in energy, transportation, and infrastructure.
He explained that Egypt, with its political, historical, and military influence, and Kuwait, with its generous humanitarian aid to countries affected by crises, make them a pillar in supporting stability and development in the Arab world, and safeguarding regional security and stability.
When asked about political coordination between Cairo and Kuwait on regional and international issues, Ambassador Shaltout described it as exemplary, and noted the active engagement at the ministerial level, particularly the exchange of visits between Foreign Ministers Bader Abdulatty and Abdullah Al-Yahya.
This close coordination also extends through both countries' embassies in Cairo and Kuwait, as well as through their permanent missions to international and regional organizations, including the United Nations, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
Regarding Kuwait's role in supporting Arab causes and promoting regional stability, Ambassador Shaltout affirmed that Kuwait remains one of the most prominent Arab nations advocating for Arab rights, and is also among the world's largest humanitarian donors, providing continuous aid to crisis-affected countries.
The Ambassador also pointed out that Kuwait continues to reinforce Arab cooperation through its active role in the Arab League and its current chairmanship of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). (end)
