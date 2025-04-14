Doha Bank Partners With Ox Fitness Lab To Offer Premium Customers Exclusive Access To Elite Fitness Studios Across Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Doha Bank, one of Qatar's leading financial institutions, has announced an exclusive partnership with Ox Fitness Lab, to provide its premium credit card customers with complimentary access to a growing network of elite fitness studios and gyms across Qatar, through the G8TS App, in addition to the numerous exclusive benefits cardholders already enjoy including premium valet parking across Doha, car wash, cinema discounts and lounge access.

Through this collaboration, eligible Doha Bank Credit Card customers can register on the G8TS App, enabling them to book complimentary fitness classes at over 20 premier gyms and fitness studios, with more venues to be added in the future. This initiative reflects Doha Bank's commitment to enhancing customer experience through lifestyle benefits that promote health and well-being.

Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani, Group CEO of Doha Bank, commented:“At Doha Bank, we continuously strive to enhance the value we provide to our customers. Our partnership with Ox Fitness Lab is a testament to our commitment to offering exclusive lifestyle benefits that go beyond traditional banking services. Through this collaboration, our premium credit cardholders can enjoy seamless access to Qatar's leading fitness destinations, helping them prioritise health and wellness as part of their everyday lives.”

Mohamed Abuissa, CEO & Founder of Ox Fitness Lab and the G8TS App, added:“We are proud to join forces with Doha Bank, one of Qatar's leading banks, to make premium fitness more accessible than ever. Our mission at Ox Fitness Lab and through the G8TS App is to empower people to lead healthier lives by connecting them to the best wellness experiences across Qatar.