Interview: 'Robotics in construction will revolutionize the sector'

January 17, 2025 by David Edwards

Cemex is a Mexican multinational building materials company headquartered in San Pedro, Mexico. It manufactures and distributes cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates in more than 50 countries. In 2020, it was ranked as the 5th largest cement company by amount of cement produced annually in the world, at more than 87 million tonnes.

In 2017, it founded its arm, Cemex Ventures , which currently has a portfolio that lists more than 30 companies on its books.

In this interview, we speak with Ibon Iribar , investment and open innovation advisor at Cemex Ventures, and ask him about robotics and automation in the construction sector and whether new technologies such as these can make a difference to the stagnant growth in productivity that the sector has historically shown over the course of many decades.

Robotics and Automation News: Let's start by giving readers a brief overview of your job, its tasks and duties.

Ibon Iribar: I'm the investment and open innovation advisor at Cemex Ventures, the corporate venture capital and open innovation unit of Cemex.

My role involves deeply exploring and analyzing cutting-edge technologies for the construction industry, identifying investment and partnership opportunities, and driving business development with startups, projects, and key players in the construction tech ecosystem across diverse markets.

R&AN: And let's also introduce the company, Cemex Ventures, to readers. What are the main areas of interest and what is its position in the market?

Iribar: Founded in 2017, our mission is to invest in, partner with, and accelerate the most innovative, sustainable, and promising startups to enhance the entire construction value chain, as well as address our internal needs.

While historically perceived as slow to adopt change, this sector is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.4 per cent through 2031. Meeting this demand requires embracing and supporting next-generation technologies.

Cemex Ventures operates within a dynamic and collaborative ecosystem, working alongside universities, research labs, accelerators, incubators, venture capital funds, and industry partners.

Our mission is to drive innovation within Cemex's core business while developing groundbreaking products and solutions that create a lasting impact on the broader construction. We have consistently been recognized as one of the top investors in construction technology, reflecting our leading position in the market.

In addition to our investment efforts, we spearhead innovation initiatives, including Construction Startup Competition-the largest startup competition in the sector.

This global program is powered by key industry partners such as Caterpillar, Ferrovial, Saint-Gobain, The Haskell Company, Trimble, Vinci, and Zacua Ventures, fostering collaboration to drive transformative solutions in construction.

R&AN: What are the key investment areas Cemex Ventures targets? When Cemex Ventures invests or looks to invest in a company, does it do so with a view to eventually incorporating it into parent company Cemex at some point in the future in some way?

Iribar: Cemex Ventures focuses its investments across four key areas, each centered around next-generation technologies with the potential to shape the future of the construction industry.

The first area, Green Construction, encompasses technologies to make the whole construction value chain, including the building materials manufacturing process, more sustainable, for instance: Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS), circular construction and waste management, sustainable materials, and alternative fuels, among others.

The second focus area, Enhanced Productivity, seeks to improve construction efficiency through solutions such as geotechnical analysis, project tendering, project design and budgeting, scheduling and planning, digital twins, and so on.

The third one, Construction Supply Chain, aims to streamline the sector with innovations like dynamic procurement platforms, marketplaces for materials, equipment, and labour, delivery and last-mile solutions, and other innovative advancements.

Finally, the Future of Construction category covers disruptive solutions such as industrialized building methods lice 3D printing and additive manufacturing, robotics, offsite and modular building methods, smart buildings and smart cities, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the industry.

When we invest in a startup, our goal is to validate the potential and feasibility of the solution with Cemex and integrate it in its operations to advance our global corporate challenges and objectives.

As such, the projected synergies and alignment between Cemex and the startup's value proposition are crucial factors in our investment decisions. The strength of this relationship plays a decisive role in determining whether a new company becomes part of our portfolio.

R&AN: What are the current challenges in construction that you think robotics could help solve – or needs to solve? And how do you see the future playing out in terms of construction robotics – which areas are ready for innovation or automation?

Iribar: It's remarkable to see how the global construction robots market, valued at $142 million in 2023, is projected to reach $578 million by 2033, experiencing exponential growth.

This surge is driven by their immense potential to address critical challenges in the construction industry, such as mitigating the labor shortage, reducing accident rates by taking on hazardous tasks and performing repetitive, high-precision operations.

We believe that integrating robotics in construction will revolutionize the sector by boosting productivity, enhancing health and safety standards on job sites, and delivering higher-quality outcomes.

Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and sensor technology will continue to drive innovation, automating labor-intensive tasks like concrete pouring and finishing, significantly reducing the need for rework.

Other areas ready for robotics implementation include demolition and site mapping. In demolition, robotics substantially accelerates the process itself and the separation of components.

For site mapping and planning, ground-based robotic systems equipped with advanced sensors can efficiently gather and process data about the terrain, structural conditions, and resource placement.

R&AN: At the moment, drones and driverless vehicles are generating a lot of interest in the construction industry. What do you think of those? And what other kinds of machines intrigue you about their potential?

Iribar: Both innovations have made their way through various industries, and construction is no exception. It is widely recognized that drones are an invaluable tool in this sector, particularly because they can inspect high-rise structures or hard-to-reach areas, significantly reducing fall risks and accidents.

In my view, the future of this technology looks promising, especially with the emerging integration of advanced artificial intelligence. For instance, techniques like convolutional neural networks (CNNs) will enhance the computer vision capabilities of drones, unlocking even greater opportunities in the industry.

On the other hand, I'm convinced that self-driving technology has made significant strides in recent years. Much like drones, they enhance safety on construction sites while improving productivity by operating continuously without the need for breaks or shifts.

Companies like Raise Robotics are leading the way in autonomous, high-precision fastening solutions for on-site construction. Also, the pioneering startup Sensmore – which conducted a pilot project with Cemex Germany – leverages radar and artificial intelligence to enable heavy machinery automation in challenging conditions.

Their current focus is on deploying robots with contractors to manage the installation and inspection of facade brackets. While their future presents significant prospects, there are still questions about how companies can effectively adapt and integrate these technologies into their operations.

Regarding what other kinds of machines intrigue me, automating quarry operations with autonomous trucks and managing material inventory with tech solutions like IoT, image capture, and AI-powered readings are some of the innovations I consider to have significant potential and a promising trajectory within the industry.

R&AN: What do you think of bricklaying robots?

Iribar: Bricklayers face a demanding profession that requires significant skill and experience while also taking a considerable toll on their health. Consequently, this role has become one of the most difficult to fill in the construction industry.

In fact, according to The Federation of Master Builders, 40 per cent of small to medium-sized construction firms reported challenges in hiring bricklayers in 2024. Addressing this critical industry challenge has driven startups worldwide to develop bricklaying automation solutions, leveraging robotics to mitigate labor shortages – a transformative advancement, in my opinion.

R&AN: What do you think of 3D printing of buildings and bridges?

Iribar: The construction industry has started to embrace its possibilities, even though it remains less common than in other fields like automotive, health, or aerospace. I believe the biggest advantage of 3D printing is its ability to create geometries for building structures that are difficult to achieve using traditional manufacturing techniques, while also enabling more customized designs.

It offers faster construction timelines and has a positive environmental impact by reducing waste, as only the required material is used, enabling the avoidance of surplus materials. Nevertheless, the adoption of such technology in the industry is still considerably low.

Specifically, in the case of bridges, I think the initial applications of 3D printing will focus on reinforcing existing structures to extend their lifespan. However, safety concerns and the conservative nature of our industry continue to be key factors to consider.

One of the main challenges is the scale of bridge and other large-scale infrastructure components, as the limitations of current printing technology and higher costs have hindered the wider adoption of this method.

R&AN: Some people say the construction industry has lagged far behind the manufacturing and other industries in terms of growth in productivity over the past century – meaning, construction is still very labor-intensive and hasn't changed much, technologically speaking. Would you agree? Maybe that's unfair, given the amount of power tools that now save a lot of time and trouble. Anyway, please give readers your thoughts on this subject.

Though, indeed, construction productivity hasn't kept pace with manufacturing, the tides are turning. Robotics is reshaping construction by automating labor-intensive tasks, improving precision, and enhancing safety.

We're seeing early adopters gain significant efficiency, and as these technologies scale, the gap will close faster than many expect. The future of construction isn't just built, it's automated.

R&AN: How do you see your company developing in the future?

Iribar: At Cemex Ventures, we are focused on integrating disruptive technologies that will transform the construction industry. We will continue to support and expand startups that drive innovation in essential areas such as sustainability, productivity, and efficiency.

As emerging innovations such as low carbon materials and technologies like robotics and AI gain broader adoption, Cemex Ventures will remain at the forefront, positioning itself as a leader in accelerating the implementation of these pioneering solutions aiming to disrupt the built environment.