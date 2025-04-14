Ukraine Receives USD 100B In Aid From U.S. Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine had received a total of $100 billion in aid from the United States.

He made this statement in an interview with CBS New , as reported by Ukrinform.

“We've received roughly $100 billion in aid from the U.S. Some of that money went toward transportation of equipment, which was earned by American shipping companies. Also, a significant portion of the U.S. funding remained in Europe, used to finance various U.S. program offices there. What actually came into Ukraine was, as far as I recall, about $65–67 billion - weapons and money,” Zelensky explained.

He clarified that around $35 billion was direct budget support from the U.S. government.

“We have always believed this is our joint struggle - that Ukraine is defending our shared values and protecting all of Europe. Europe has also contributed significantly. At this point, Europe has given approximately as much as the United States. Yet, I can only thank the American people for their strong support,” the President added.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump previously claimed that the United States had spent $350 billion on Ukraine.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine