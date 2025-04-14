Zelensky Says Trump Must Be On Ukraine's Side

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that U.S. President Donald Trump must stand with Ukraine.

He made this statement in an interview with CBS News , according to Ukrinform.

"President Trump -- a strong president of a strong country – must be on Ukraine's side. I believe it is wrong for America to even consider remaining somewhere in the middle. But the situation has developed in such a way that we feel America is speaking more warmly with the Russians than with Ukraine. I believe that's not right," Zelensky said.

As one of the reasons for the new U.S. administration's warmer attitude toward the Kremlin, Zelensky pointed to "Russian narratives that are dominating the information space in the United States."

"I believe that, unfortunately, Russian narratives are winning the information war in the U.S. All I can do is continue working harder and harder, doing everything possible to prevent Russian narratives from completely taking over American politics. I think it's a disaster. How can one see our losses, our suffering, understand what the Russians are doing, and still think they are not the aggressors, that they didn't start this war?! That just shows the massive influence of Russia's information policy on America, on U.S. politics, on U.S. politicians," Zelensky said.

On April 11, Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, held talks with Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said that in addition to discussing "various aspects of the Ukrainian settlement," a potential meeting between Putin and Trump was also on the table.

