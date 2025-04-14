Umerov Announces Additional EUR 10M From Lithuania For Long-Range Weapons Production

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has announced an additional EUR 10 million in aid from Lithuania to support the production of advanced Ukrainian long-range weaponry.

Umerov said this in a post on his Facebook page , according to Ukrinform.

"EUR 10 million -- this is the amount the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense has allocated for the production of advanced Ukrainian long-range weaponry. The funding is the result of the first tranche under the Memorandum of Understanding signed in December 2024. These weapons are already proving effective on the battlefield -- enhancing our range, precision, and power," he wrote.

Umerov added that "together with our Lithuanian partners, we are now working on the next phase -- an additional 10 million euros in assistance, which will allow us to expand production and further develop our long-range capabilities."

Umerov announces creation of Ukraine-EU working group to assess defense projects

He said that "this is a strategic investment in Ukraine's strength, our independence, and the security of all of Europe."

Umerov thanked the government and people of Lithuania for their steadfast support, strategic vision, and real contribution to Ukraine's victory.

In early March, Lithuania invested EUR 20 million into the development of Ukraine's defense industry and aims to establish joint arms production with Ukraine.

Photo credit: Rustem Umerov / Facebook