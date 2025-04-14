Seven Family Members Poisoned After Consuming Contaminated Roti In Mardan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A tragic incident occurred in the Rustam area of Mardan when seven members of the same family fell seriously ill after consuming poisoned roti (bread) during breakfast. The incident took place when poisonous pesticide, stored in wheat, accidentally mixed into the flour, leading to the contamination of the bread. After eating the roti, the family members experienced severe health complications.

The affected individuals, including three men, three women, and one child, were initially given first aid and then transported to Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) via rescue ambulances. According to family sources, the condition of three of the victims is critical.

The poisoned family members have been identified as Abdul Shahid, Abdul Qadeer, Qaiser Ali, Samreen, Zainab, Sadaqat, and Ranra. Hospital sources confirmed that the victims are receiving immediate medical attention. Authorities are investigating the cause of the contamination and taking measures to prevent further incidents.