Seven Family Members Poisoned After Consuming Contaminated Roti In Mardan
The affected individuals, including three men, three women, and one child, were initially given first aid and then transported to Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) via rescue ambulances. According to family sources, the condition of three of the victims is critical.
The poisoned family members have been identified as Abdul Shahid, Abdul Qadeer, Qaiser Ali, Samreen, Zainab, Sadaqat, and Ranra. Hospital sources confirmed that the victims are receiving immediate medical attention. Authorities are investigating the cause of the contamination and taking measures to prevent further incidents.
