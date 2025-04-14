Abducted Government Employees Freed After Ransom Payment In Bannu

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Two government employees, who were abducted from the Domail area of Bannu on April 6, have been released by their captors following the payment of a ransom. The freed individuals include Nauman Hussaini, the Secretary of the Village Council, and Ashfaq, a health department employee.

According to sources, both men had traveled to the Spinah Tangi area on a work-related trip when they were kidnapped by unidentified armed individuals. Following the abduction, the families of the victims and local elders expressed serious concern. A video released a few days later showed Nauman Hussaini pleading for his release, calling on the government and tribal elders to intervene.

Local police and sources confirmed that the two hostages were released late last night and have safely returned to their homes. Although it is reported that the release followed the payment of a ransom, no official statement has been made regarding the exact amount.

Additionally, local elders had announced plans to block roads in protest, but this call was withdrawn after the release of the abducted individuals.