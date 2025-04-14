Russian Strike On Sumy: 11 People In Critical Condition, Including Three Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Following a Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy, 11 people remain in critical condition, including three children.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As of today, 39 injured individuals remain hospitalized, including nine children. Unfortunately, 11 people are in critical condition, among them three children," the post reads.

The number of those injured in the missile attack has risen to 120, including 15 children.

Three days of mourning declared in Sumy for victims of Russian missile strike

On April 13, Russian forces struck the center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles. The death toll from the attack has risen to 34, including two children. Earlier reports said that the attack had injured 119 people, including 15 children.