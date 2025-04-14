Russian Strike On Sumy: 11 People In Critical Condition, Including Three Children
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"As of today, 39 injured individuals remain hospitalized, including nine children. Unfortunately, 11 people are in critical condition, among them three children," the post reads.
The number of those injured in the missile attack has risen to 120, including 15 children.Read also: Three days of mourning declared in Sumy for victims of Russian missile strike
On April 13, Russian forces struck the center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles. The death toll from the attack has risen to 34, including two children. Earlier reports said that the attack had injured 119 people, including 15 children.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment