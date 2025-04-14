Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Strike On Sumy: 11 People In Critical Condition, Including Three Children

Russian Strike On Sumy: 11 People In Critical Condition, Including Three Children


2025-04-14 06:10:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following a Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy, 11 people remain in critical condition, including three children.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As of today, 39 injured individuals remain hospitalized, including nine children. Unfortunately, 11 people are in critical condition, among them three children," the post reads.

The number of those injured in the missile attack has risen to 120, including 15 children.

Read also: Three days of mourning declared in Sumy for victims of Russian missile strike

On April 13, Russian forces struck the center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles. The death toll from the attack has risen to 34, including two children. Earlier reports said that the attack had injured 119 people, including 15 children.

MENAFN14042025000193011044ID1109426573

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search