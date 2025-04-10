SOCAR President Holds Talks With Moldova's Deputy PM On Energy Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, met with Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development, and co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Moldova Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Vladimir Bolea, Azernews reports.

The meeting emphasized the importance of cooperation between SOCAR and Moldova's energy companies, and explored opportunities for developing these ties further.

The discussion highlighted Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security, as well as the importance of collaboration in the field of gas supply with neighboring countries in the region.

During the meeting, various topics were exchanged, including the trade of oil, gas, and petroleum products, renewable energy, decarbonization, and other matters of mutual interest.