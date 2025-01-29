Mehdi Moutashar's Aspire House Unveiled At Aspire Park

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Museums has unveiled Aspire House, the first permanent public artwork by acclaimed Iraqi artist Mehdi Moutashar. Commissioned for Aspire Park, the monumental piece reimagines the essence of home and family through geometric abstraction, a hallmark of Moutashar's five-decade-long artistic journey.

The remarkable artwork was unveiled by H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, of Social Development and Family and Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, CEO Qatar Museums, in the presence of esteemed dignitaries.

Aspire House is a legacy project of Moutashar's 2023 solo exhibition Mehdi Moutashar: Introspection as Resistance, organised by Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art. This exhibition, his first solo show in Qatar and the region, explored Moutashar's unique use of Arabic calligraphy and ornamental patterns, challenging Western categorisations of his work. The project is commissioned by the Ministry of Social Development and Family to mark the 30th Anniversary of the International Year of the Family.

Zeina Arida, Director of Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art commented,“As Mathaf reflects on hosting Mehdi Moutashar's first solo exhibition in nearly 50 years, it is profoundly rewarding to see his vision continue to resonate through Aspire House. This monumental artwork builds on the themes explored in his 2023 exhibition, celebrating his mastery of geometric abstraction and deep connection to cultural heritage.”

Mehdi's work blends scientific precision with a deeply personal connection to his past, capturing the fleeting moments of his youth in the Middle East. Inspired by the intricate ornamentation of local mosques, the shifting shadows of palm fronds, and the simple yet profound lines he once drew in the sand, Moutashar transforms these memories into dynamic, mathematically precise expressions.

Sheikha Reem Al Thani, Acting Deputy CEO of Exhibitions, Director of Central Exhibitions at Qatar Museums stated,“Public Art holds the power to transform spaces into places of connection and inspiration, and Aspire House exemplifies this transformative potential. Mehdi Moutashar's vision beautifully complements the unique character of Aspire Park, creating a setting where people of all ages can experience art in a natural and meaningful way. Its strategic placement near the playground was designed to establish a strong bond between the artwork and its surroundings, blending harmoniously with the park's lively atmosphere. Aspire House is a testament to our ongoing commitment to enriching public spaces with art that is both inclusive and thought-provoking, ensuring it resonates deeply with diverse audiences.”

Evolving from the artist's 2007 artwork Three Angles at 135° (a Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art Collection), Aspire House incorporates a dynamic interplay of successive, unfolding, and overlapping lines to construct an open, multi-dimensional space. Interwoven with the landscape of Aspire Park, the structure evokes traditional architectural elements such as thresholds, fountains, and courtyards, a symbol of home and sanctuary.