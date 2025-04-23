Education Ministry Honours Winners Of Environmental Contest

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater yesterday honoured the winning departments in the“Paper Challenge - A Race to Sustainability” initiative, organised by the Ministry in conjunction with Earth Day.

The event was held at the Ministry's headquarters in Al-Luqatifiya, in the presence of Abdullah Ibrahim Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Elite Paper Recycling Factory, the initiative's supporting partner.

In her speech, the Minister emphasised that the“Paper Challenge” was not merely an environmental competition, but rather a true message that positive change begins from within, and that small initiatives can have a significant impact when they are launched with awareness and belonging.



She noted that the success of this initiative embodies the values of responsibility, cooperation, and excellence, and reflects the Ministry's employees' commitment to actively contributing to building a conscious and sustainable work environment.

Al Khater said that the advancement of education can only be achieved through the integration of roles, and that every individual in the educational system is a partner in building a quality and inspiring education that inspires future generations. She emphasised that a culture of sustainability must be an integral part of the workplace.

The Early Childhood Education Department won first place, followed by the Curriculum and Learning Resources Department in second place, and the Nursery Department in third place.

The Elite Paper Recycling Factory also played a pivotal role in the initiative's success, providing paper collection bins, weighing and sorting operations, and educating participants on recycling.