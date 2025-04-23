Pahalgam Horror: Is The Woman In The 'Kill Me Too' Viral Video Vinay Narwal's Wife? Netizens Spot Striking Similarities

MENAFN - Live Mint) The viral video showing a woman in tears beside her husband, and pleading with the terrorists to kill her too resembles with Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and his wife. Netizens are also claiming there is a certain similarity between Narwal and dead man in the video.

The Indian Navy also confirmed Narwal's death in the terror attack.

It posted on X, "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, and all Personnel of the Indian Navy are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lt Vinay Narwal who fell to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this moment of unimaginable grief.

"The #IndianNavy also stands in solemn solidarity with all others that lost their lives in this heinous act of violence thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families and we pray for the swift recovery of those injured," the Navy said in a post on X.

The photo of Narwal that the Navy has posted has striking similarites with the man in the video. See here:

What netizens are saying

Married just a few days ago, 26-year-old Narwal was holidaying with his wife in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam when terrorists shot him dead. Hailing from Bhusli village in Karnal district, Narwal's family was presently living in Karnal city.

Narwal had joined the Navy just two years ago and was posted in Kochi. His death has sent shockwaves through his family, community, and the defence establishment. Neighbours and locals have expressed their condolences, with many describing Narwal as a young officer with a bright future.

Speaking about the couple, Narwal's neighbour said, "They were planning a honeymoon in Switzerland, but decided to go to Kashmir instead taking into account the leave he had...We can't imagine what his family is going through."

"....We saw videos where a girl was crying and pleading with the terrorists to kill her too but they told her they were sparing her so that she can tell (PM Narendra) Modi what happened," she said without elaborating.