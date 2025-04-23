Moj Constantly Working To Review Legislative Facets Of Justice System: Al Mohannadi

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Justice (MoJ), represented by the Center for Legal and Judicial Studies (CLJS), yesterday held an extensive legal seminar on civil code in its second decade: challenges of the present and hopes for the future.

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi attended the event, along with legal experts, academics, and practitioners.

Al Mohannadi underscored the importance of this seminar, which comes as an extension of the prudent vision of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the directives of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on advancing the legal system, alongside its capabilities in a manner commensurate with the current requirements.



He said that ​Law No. 22 of 2004 is one of the core pillars of the civil legislation in Qatar. He affirmed that over two decades have passed since its issuance, during which the nation witnessed profound evolution on the technological and social stages, prompting an overall review of this law to ensure its continued relevance amid rapidly unfolding developments. The MoJ is constantly working to review the legislative facets of the justice system as part of the national initiative to enhance the justice systems, with the objective of bolstering the trifecta of the principles of justice and the rule of law, streamlining civil transactions, and cultivating a legislative environment conducive to investment, Al Mohannadi highlighted.

Director of CLJS Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al Khaldi also addressed the event.