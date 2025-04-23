403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Introduces 10-Point Plan to Attract Investment in Oil, Gas Industry
(MENAFN) Iran has introduced a comprehensive 10-point incentive plan to stimulate investment in its upstream oil and gas industries, according to media reports.
The announcement took place at the Strategic Transformation in Iran's Upstream Oil and Gas Sector event, which was attended by Iran's Oil Minister, Mohsen Paknejad, on Tuesday.
The initiative aims to make Iran's upstream oil and gas contracts more attractive and competitive, with a goal of increasing daily production to 4.8 million barrels of crude oil and 1.34 million cubic meters of gas, the report stated.
During the event, the National Iranian Oil Company showcased over 200 investment opportunities to potential investors.
Paknejad emphasized that Iran is open to partnerships with both local and international investors.
The announcement took place at the Strategic Transformation in Iran's Upstream Oil and Gas Sector event, which was attended by Iran's Oil Minister, Mohsen Paknejad, on Tuesday.
The initiative aims to make Iran's upstream oil and gas contracts more attractive and competitive, with a goal of increasing daily production to 4.8 million barrels of crude oil and 1.34 million cubic meters of gas, the report stated.
During the event, the National Iranian Oil Company showcased over 200 investment opportunities to potential investors.
Paknejad emphasized that Iran is open to partnerships with both local and international investors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment