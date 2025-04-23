403
Pope Francis great man but eventually made one horrible error
(MENAFN) When someone as impactful as Pope Francis passes away, it might seem inappropriate to discuss politics. However, doing so is entirely in line with his teachings. Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis emphasized that engaging in politics isn’t just a civic responsibility but a moral and spiritual one. In his 2020 encyclical Fratelli Tutti ("All Brothers"), he urged people to live out the parable of the Good Samaritan on a global scale, advocating for a renewed sense of citizenship and a collective pursuit of the common good.
This message stood in stark contrast to the notion that religion is merely a private matter. For Francis, political involvement was vital to addressing the deep crises he saw in the world—social, environmental, and spiritual. Whether one agrees with his religious beliefs or not, it's clear that for him, political activism was about safeguarding all of creation.
Francis was known for his approachability, especially with the marginalized—the poor, the abused, the sinful, and the struggling. Yet he was also firm and pragmatic, shaped by his early experiences as a bouncer and later a strict Jesuit leader. He had no illusions about the Church’s internal power struggles, and he handled them with a combination of strength and humility.
That humility wasn’t performative—it was genuine. He rejected many of the luxuries traditionally associated with the papacy and instead carried out symbolic acts of compassion, such as washing the feet of prisoners. His famous remark, “Who am I to judge?” in reference to a gay priest, marked a significant shift in tone for the Catholic Church. It was radical for a leader of a strict, hierarchical institution like the Vatican to say such a thing.
Given his encouragement of political engagement and his personal humility, it’s fair to ask: What was the political significance of Pope Francis's papacy from 2013 to 2025? Where did he leave a lasting impact, and where did he fall short?
As someone who was raised Catholic but has since become lapsed—though not entirely, because a Catholic upbringing is something that never quite leaves you—I felt a deep connection to Francis. That connection, however, stemmed more from his political views than religious ones.
He was, without question, a remarkable and compassionate leader. But in the end, he made one serious mistake—though what that mistake was remains a matter for deeper reflection and debate.
