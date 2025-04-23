Experts Discusses Indigenous Knowledge In Water Resource Management At Earthna Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The opening day of Qatar Foundation's Earthna Summit 2025 brought together global experts to explore innovative and traditional approaches to sustainability, particularly in arid environments, yesterday.

One of the key sessions, on the first day of Qatar Foundation's Earthna Summit 2025 focused on the integration of ancestral wisdom with modern technology in water resource management Director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, Dr. Manzoor Qadir emphasised the overlooked potential of traditional water systems.

“We tend to look for big solutions like desalination and water treatment, but we often ignore the critical importance of indigenous knowledge and the context in which it operates,” said Dr. Qadir.

He further explained the benefits of fog water collection systems as an example and said,“It's not just about the quantity of water-quality matters too. Fog-harvested water often has better quality than the water women collect after walking for hours. Moreover, fog collection systems are relatively climate-independent. As long as the fog is present, the water keeps coming, regardless of other climate variables.” Dr. Qadir pointed to a range of traditional methods such as micro-catchments and rainwater harvesting systems, and advocated for a hybrid approach.

“This is where you use modern-day materials in combination with traditional methods to improve both the availability and quality of water. As water becomes scarcer, there are knock-on effects on water quality, land degradation, and more. These are prime examples of how we can integrate new and old techniques in water management,” he said.

The first day of the Earthna Summit featured the release of several key research and policy publications focused on sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The Earthna report 'Traditional Knowledge in Water Resource Management' highlights traditional water management practices from Oman, Spain, Peru, and Ethiopia, underscoring their role in climate resilience and community-led conservation.

Teaching Associate Professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Dr. Ann-Perry Witmer who has also contributed to the report, reflected on the enduring role of water in shaping civilisations.“We recognise that water has always been a cornerstone of societies. Each of these societies found its own way, in its own time, to manage, preserve, and sustain it.”



Sharing insights from her global work on water supply and climate change, Dr. Witmer said,“I've come to know a network of people who work with the value of ancestral knowledge. Unfortunately, this knowledge is often disregarded by scholars and academics who assume new technology is always better. In reality, the technology that evolves in a place is often the best suited for that place.”

Senior Advisor to the Dean at Georgetown University in Qatar, Dr. Raha Hakimdavar emphasised the need to break down silos between engineers, hydrologists, policymakers, and Indigenous knowledge experts to address water and climate challenges holistically. She stressed that people aren't the problem, systems are.

“Our biggest mistake is assuming we already have the answers. We are under the impression that we can solve this problem by strong-arming it,” she said.

Instead, she advocates for a mindset shift to“think like water,” adapting and flowing through challenges. This involves listening, building trust, and deeply understanding the problem before proposing solutions.

Dr. Hakimdavar promotes merging scientific and local knowledge, rather than allowing one to dominate.

During the panel, Tarun Bharat Sangh, Chairman, Dr. Rajendra Singh shared his experience on how Tarun Bharat Sangh mobilises, organises and engages with local communities in water scarce regions of Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan in India to build rain-water harvesting structures, dug continuous Trenches, deepening and widening of river streams.

As Earthna Summit 2025 continues for a second day of dialogue, sessions, and keynotes, participants will explore deeper intersections of culture, climate, and innovation - building collective momentum towards a more sustainable future, rooted in both tradition and innovation at Mandarin Oriental Doha and Bin Jelmood House in Msheireb Downtown.

Additionally, the Earthna Village in Barahat Msheireb will host a series of inspiring talks and discussions led by various experts and innovators to foster dialogue and inspiration.