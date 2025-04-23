403
Pharma Titan Roche Plans USD50 Billion Investment in US
(MENAFN) Swiss pharmaceutical leader Roche revealed on Tuesday its intention to allocate USD50 billion in the United States for pharmaceuticals and diagnostic development, spurred by concerns over the potential impact of new tariffs on drug imports.
"Investments will create more than 12,000 new jobs: 1,000 at Roche and more than 11,000 in support of new US manufacturing capabilities," the company stated.
Roche emphasized that it already maintains a substantial presence in the US, employing over 25,000 people and operating 15 research and development (R&D) centers and 13 manufacturing facilities.
The company plans to focus its investments on constructing state-of-the-art R&D centers while expanding and enhancing its manufacturing operations in California, Massachusetts, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.
A new R&D hub in Massachusetts will be dedicated to research on treatments for metabolic disorders, kidney diseases, and cardiovascular conditions, along with advancements in artificial intelligence.
Moreover, Roche will build a new manufacturing facility covering 900,000 square feet in a yet-to-be-disclosed location, aimed at supporting the company's "expanding portfolio of next-generation weight loss medicines."
Roche also announced that, following these expansions, it expects to export more drugs from the US than it imports.
