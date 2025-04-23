403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Sudan talk about predicament in African nation
(MENAFN) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Sudan’s ambassador to Moscow, Mohamed Siraj, on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing conflict in Sudan. The talks, initiated by Siraj, focused on the military and political crisis in Sudan, with an emphasis on the urgent need for a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance to civilians, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
The meeting also explored the potential to strengthen the historically friendly relationship between Russia and Sudan. Siraj recently expressed Sudan’s desire to elevate its ties with Russia to a strategic partnership, highlighting Moscow as a reliable ally. He stated that Sudan seeks comprehensive cooperation with Russia, aiming to benefit from its support in the country's reconstruction efforts.
Since the start of the conflict in Sudan in April 2023, with fighting between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Moscow has been a steadfast supporter of the Sudanese government. Siraj noted that while the major military operations in Khartoum have concluded, critical operations to eliminate terrorist forces, particularly in Darfur, are ongoing.
The war, which has led to widespread casualties and displacement, has left over 61,000 people dead in Khartoum alone, with more than 28,700 fatalities across Sudan by late November.
The meeting also explored the potential to strengthen the historically friendly relationship between Russia and Sudan. Siraj recently expressed Sudan’s desire to elevate its ties with Russia to a strategic partnership, highlighting Moscow as a reliable ally. He stated that Sudan seeks comprehensive cooperation with Russia, aiming to benefit from its support in the country's reconstruction efforts.
Since the start of the conflict in Sudan in April 2023, with fighting between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Moscow has been a steadfast supporter of the Sudanese government. Siraj noted that while the major military operations in Khartoum have concluded, critical operations to eliminate terrorist forces, particularly in Darfur, are ongoing.
The war, which has led to widespread casualties and displacement, has left over 61,000 people dead in Khartoum alone, with more than 28,700 fatalities across Sudan by late November.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment