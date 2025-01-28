Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings, Declaration Of Quarterly Cash Dividend And Annual Meeting Date

The Company's earnings for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 reflect the impact of the May 16, 2024 merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (“Lakeland”), which added $10.91 billion to total assets, $7.91 billion to loans, and $8.62 billion to deposits, net of purchase accounting adjustments. The merger with Lakeland significantly impacted provisions for credit losses in 2024 due to the initial Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") provisions recorded on acquired loans in the second quarter. Transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland totaled $20.2 million and $56.9 million, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared with transaction costs of $2.5 million and $7.8 million for the respective 2023 periods. Additionally, the Company realized a $2.8 million loss related to the sale of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland from the Provident investment portfolio, during the second quarter of 2024.

Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented,“Provident had an eventful 2024 marked by solid financial performance and defined by the completion of our merger with Lakeland. We have maintained excellent asset quality, grown our deposits, and benefited from our expanding fee-based businesses. With core systems conversion and integration now completed, we look forward to further improving our performance across all business lines in 2025."

Performance Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2024



Adjusted for transaction costs related to the merger with Lakeland, net of tax, the Company's annualized adjusted returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity(1) were 1.05%, 9.53% and 15.39% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.95%, 8.62% and 14.53% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 13 of the earnings release.

The Company's annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity(2) were 1.53%, 13.91% and 20.31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.48%, 13.48% and 19.77% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 13 of the earnings release.

Net interest margin decreased three basis points to 3.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, from 3.31% for the trailing quarter, mainly due to a reduction in net accretion of purchase accounting adjustments related to the Lakeland merger. However, the core net interest margin, which excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization, increased four basis points from the trailing quarter to 2.85%. The average yield on total loans decreased 22 basis points to 5.99% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, while the average cost of deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, decreased 11 basis points to 2.25% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Wealth management and insurance agency income increased 12% and 19%, respectively, versus the same period in 2023.

Asset quality improved in the quarter, as non-performing loans to total loans as of December 31, 2024 decreased to 0.39% from 0.47% as of September 30, 2024, while non-performing assets to total assets as of December 31, 2024 decreased to 0.34% from 0.41% as of September 30, 2024.

The Company recorded a $7.8 million provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to a $9.6 million provision for the trailing quarter. The decrease in the provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter was primarily attributable to the reclassification of $151.3 million to the held for sale portfolio, partially offset by modest deterioration in the economic forecast within our CECL model.

Total deposits increased $247.6 million to $18.62 billion as of December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024.

In December of 2024, $151.3 million of the Bank's commercial loan portfolio was reclassified from loans held for investment into the held for sale portfolio as a result of a decision to exit the non-relationship equipment lease financing business.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company's loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.79 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.91%.

At December 31, 2024, CRE loans related to office properties totaled $884.1 million, compared to $921.1 million at September 30, 2024. CRE loans secured by office properties constitutes 4.6% of total loans and have an average loan size of $1.9 million, with seven relationships greater than $10.0 million. There were four loans totaling $9.1 million on non-accrual as of December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, multi-family CRE loans secured by New York City properties totaled $244.5 million, compared to $226.6 million as of September 30, 2024. This portfolio constitutes only 1.3% of total loans and has an average loan size of $2.8 million. Loans that are collateralized by rent stabilized apartments comprise less than 0.80% of the total loan portfolio and are all performing.



Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on February 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2025.

Annual Meeting Date Set

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on April 24, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time as a virtual meeting. February 28, 2025 has been established as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Results of Operations

Three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net income was $48.5 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $46.4 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $2.0 million to $181.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $183.7 million for the trailing quarter. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a decrease in net accretion of purchase accounting adjustments in the loan portfolio related to the Lakeland merger.

The Company's net interest margin decreased three basis points to 3.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, from 3.31% for the trailing quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 decreased 18 basis points to 5.66%, compared to the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 decreased 16 basis points to 3.03%, compared to the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 decreased 15 basis points to 2.81%, compared to 2.96% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.25% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.36% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 3.64%, compared to 3.73% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The net accretion of purchase accounting adjustments contributed 43 basis points to the net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with 50 basis points in the trailing quarter. The reduction in purchase accounting accretion was largely due to the prepayment of certain loans that resulted in accelerated amortization of acquisition premiums and a decrease in accelerated accretion related to prepayments of loans with acquisition discounts.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a $7.8 million provision for credit losses related to loans, compared with a provision for credit losses on loans of $9.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in the provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter was primarily attributable to the reclassification of $151.3 million of commercial loans to the held for sale portfolio, partially offset by modest deterioration in the economic forecast within our CECL model for the current quarter as compared to the prior quarter. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $5.5 million, or an annualized 12 basis points of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $6.8 million, or an annualized 14 basis points of average loans for the trailing quarter.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, non-interest income totaled $24.2 million, a decrease of $2.7 million, compared to the trailing quarter. Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income decreased $2.0 million compared to the trailing quarter, to $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to a reduction in benefit claims. Insurance agency income decreased $342,000 to $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.6 million for the trailing quarter, largely due to a seasonal decrease in business activity. Additionally, other income decreased $181,000 to $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, while fees and commissions decreased $129,000 to $9.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter.

Non-interest expense totaled $134.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.7 million, compared to $136.0 million for the trailing quarter. Compensation and benefits expense decreased $3.5 million to $59.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $63.5 million for the trailing quarter mainly due to decreases in salary expense and payroll tax expense. Amortization of intangibles decreased $2.7 million to $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 primarily due to a current quarter adjustment to the rate of core deposit intangible amortization related to Lakeland, as a result of lower projected attrition on core deposits. FDIC insurance decreased $769,000 to $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $4.2 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due to a decreases in the assessment rate and average assets. Additionally, data processing expense decreased $600,000 to $9.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, largely due to a decrease in core system expenses. Partially offsetting these decreases, merger-related expenses increased $4.6 million to $20.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, while other operating expenses increased $1.6 million to $17.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter largely due to a $1.4 million charge for contingent litigation reserves.

The Company's annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(4) was 1.90% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.98% for the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(5) was 55.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 57.20% for the trailing quarter.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company's income tax expense was $14.2 million with an effective tax rate of 22.6%, compared with income tax expense of $18.9 million with an effective tax rate of 28.9% for the trailing quarter. The decrease in tax expense and the effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with the trailing quarter was largely due to a $4.2 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect the imposition by the State of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee, effective January 1, 2024.

Three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net income was $48.5 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $27.3 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The Company's earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 reflected the impact of the May 16, 2024 merger with Lakeland. The results of operations included transaction costs related to the merger with Lakeland totaling $20.2 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $85.9 million to $181.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $95.8 million for same period in 2023. Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 was favorably impacted by the net assets acquired from Lakeland, combined with favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans, higher market rates on new loan originations and the originations of higher-yielding loans, partially offset by unfavorable repricing of deposits.

The Company's net interest margin increased 36 basis points to 3.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, from 2.92% for the same period last year. The average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased 62 basis points to 5.66%, compared to 5.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 32 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 to 3.03%, compared to 2.71% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 2.81%, compared to 2.47% for the same period last year. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.25% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with 1.95% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 3.64%, compared to 3.71% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a $7.8 million provision for credit losses related to loans, compared with a $500,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase in the provision for credit losses on loans was largely a function of the period-over-period deterioration in the economic forecast and an increase in loans from the Lakeland acquisition.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income totaled $24.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $5.2 million, compared to the same period in 2023. Fee income increased $3.6 million to $9.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily resulting from the Lakeland merger. Wealth management income increased $812,000 to $7.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to an increase in the average market value of assets under management, while BOLI income increased $617,000 to $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023 largely due to an increase in income related to the addition of Lakeland's BOLI. Insurance agency income increased $530,000 to $3.3 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, largely due to strong retention revenue and new business activity. Partially offsetting these increases to non-interest income, other income decreased $330,000 to $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to a decrease in net gains on the sale of SBA loans.

Non-interest expense totaled $134.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $58.5 million, compared to $75.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Compensation and benefits expense increased $21.2 million to $59.9 million for three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $38.8 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily attributable to the addition of Lakeland. Additionally, merger-related expense increased $17.7 million to $20.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Amortization of intangibles increased $8.8 million to $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $721,000 for the same period in 2023, largely due to core deposit intangible amortization related to the addition of Lakeland. Net occupancy expenses increased $4.8 million to $12.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to an increase in depreciation and maintenance expenses related to the addition of Lakeland. Data processing expense increased $3.4 million to $9.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, largely due to additional software and hardware expenses related to the addition of Lakeland, while other operating expenses increased $1.7 million to $17.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, largely due to an increase in professional service expenses.

The Company's annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(4) was 1.90% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.98% for the same period in 2023. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(5) was 55.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 61.32% for the same respective period in 2023.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company's income tax expense was $14.2 million with an effective tax rate of 22.6%, compared with $12.5 million with an effective tax rate of 31.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with the three months ended December 31, 2023, was primarily due to an increase in taxable income, which was partially offset by a $4.2 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect the imposition by the State of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee, effective January 1, 2024. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with the three months ended December 31, 2023 was primarily due to the aforementioned $4.2 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets.

Year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023

For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income totaled $115.5 million, or $1.05 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $128.4 million, or $1.71 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $201.2 million to $600.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from $399.5 million for 2023. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was favorably impacted by the net assets acquired from Lakeland, combined with the favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans and higher market rates on new loan originations, partially offset by the unfavorable repricing of both deposits and borrowings.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.26%, compared to 3.16% for 2023. The weighted average yield on interest earning assets increased 81 basis points to 5.68% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 4.87% for 2023, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 81 basis points to 3.05% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.24% last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 84 basis points to 2.83% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.99% in the prior year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $792.0 million to $3.12 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with $2.33 billion for 2023. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.26% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with 1.54% for 2023. The average cost of borrowings for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 3.71%, compared to 3.41% in the prior year.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded an $83.6 million provision for credit losses related to loans, compared with a provision for credit losses of $28.2 million for 2023. The increased provision for credit losses on loans for the year ended December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to an initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million recorded as part of the Lakeland merger in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations, partially offset by some economic forecast improvement over the current twelve-month period within our CECL model, compared to last year.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the year ended December 31, 2024, non-interest income totaled $94.1 million, an increase of $14.3 million, compared to 2023. Fee income increased $9.7 million to $34.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2023, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland. BOLI income increased $5.2 million to $11.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2023, primarily due to an increase in benefit claims, combined with an increase in income related to the addition of Lakeland's BOLI, while wealth management income increased $2.9 million to $30.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2023, mainly due to an increase in the average market value of assets under management during the period. Additionally, insurance agency income increased $2.3 million to $16.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $13.9 million for 2023, largely due to increases in contingent commissions, retention revenue and new business activity. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, net gains on securities transactions decreased $3.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $2.8 million loss related to the sale from the Provident investment portfolio of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland. Additionally, other income decreased $2.8 million to $4.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $7.3 million for 2023, primarily due to a $2.0 million gain from the sale of a foreclosed commercial property recorded in the prior year, combined with a decrease in gains on sales of SBA loans in the current year.

Non-interest expense totaled $457.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $182.2 million, compared to $275.3 million for 2023. Compensation and benefits expense increased $69.8 million to $218.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $148.5 million for 2023. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily attributable to the addition of Lakeland. Merger-related expenses increased $49.0 million to $56.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $7.8 million for 2023. Amortization of intangibles increased $26.0 million to $28.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.0 million for 2023, largely due to core deposit intangible amortization related to the addition of Lakeland. Net occupancy expense increased $12.7 million to $45.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2023, primarily due to increases in depreciation and maintenance expense related to the addition of Lakeland, while data processing expense increased $12.6 million to $35.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $23.0 million for 2023, primarily due to additional software and hardware expenses related to the addition of Lakeland. Other operating expenses increased $7.3 million to $54.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $47.4 million for 2023, primarily due to increases in consulting and other professional service expenses, while FDIC insurance increased $4.4 million to $13.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland.

Income Tax Expense

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's income tax expense was $34.1 million with an effective tax rate of 22.8%, compared with $47.4 million with an effective tax rate of 27.0% for 2023. The decrease in tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with last year was largely due to a $10.0 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect the imposition by the State of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee, effective January 1, 2024, combined with a decrease in taxable income as a result of the initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million recorded in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations and additional expenses from the Lakeland merger.

Asset Quality

The Company's total non-performing loans at December 31, 2024 were $72.1 million, or 0.39% of total loans, compared to $89.9 million or 0.47% of total loans at September 30, 2024 and $49.6 million, or 0.46% of total loans at December 31, 2023. The $17.9 million decrease in non-performing loans at December 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $24.3 million decrease in non-performing commercial loans and a $676,000 decrease in non-performing residential loans, partially offset by a $6.9 million increase in non-performing commercial mortgage loans and a $223,000 increase in non-performing consumer loans. As of December 31, 2024, impaired loans totaled $55.4 million with related specific reserves of $7.5 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $74.0 million with related specific reserves of $7.2 million as of September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2023, impaired loans totaled $42.3 million with related specific reserves of $2.9 million.

At December 31, 2024, the Company's allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 1.04% of total loans, compared to 1.02% and 0.99% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses increased $88.0 million to $193.4 million at December 31, 2024, from $107.2 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans at December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 was due to an $83.6 million provision for credit losses on loans, which included an initial CECL provision of $60.1 million on loans acquired from Lakeland, and a $17.2 million allowance recorded through goodwill related to Purchased Credit Deteriorated loans acquired from Lakeland, partially offset by net charge-offs of $14.6 million.

The following table sets forth accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans on the dates indicated, as well as certain asset quality ratios.